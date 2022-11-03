Voters casting ballots in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, locally will vote for the state representative representing District 41, Sussex County Sheriff and two Sussex County Council members representing Districts 4 and 5.
On the ballot are incumbent state Rep. Rich Collins, a Republican, and challenger Joseph DiPasquale, non-partisan; Sheriff Robert Lee, Republican, and challenger James Brittingham, non-partisan; incumbent County Councilman John Rieley, Republican, and challenger Billy Edwards, Democrat, representing District 5; and incumbent Doug Hudson, Republican, and challenger Nathan Mitchell, Democrat, representing District 4.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For polling places, see the voter portal on the Department of Elections website at www.sussexcountyde.gov.
During the campaign, candidates have discussed topics including development, traffic, increasing the workforce and affordable housing. Collins also outlined two more issues during a conversation with Coastal Point.
“Current state law that gives any governor unlimited power to declare an emergency and create law without approval by the General Assembly must be changed. These powers were abused during the pandemic. Second, most Delaware citizens don’t know that DNREC is working on state regulations that will eliminate the sale of gas or diesel vehicles by 2035. If passed, it will be a major disaster for our economy and for our liberties, and it must be stopped,” Collins said.
“I worked with state officials for many years successfully defending individual liberties before being elected. Being a representative is a continuation of that work. The major qualification for any elected official is that a majority of the voters trust him or her to represent their interests. I am a retired insurance agent, business owner, and was a teacher many years ago. I am currently a small farmer and understand the issues faced by farm families. I believe in telling voters what I really believe. I don’t use political jargon.
“When I make a promise, I keep it. For example, I ran on not voting for more taxes and I’ve never voted for a tax increase. I am accessible. I hold a coffee every month, I have been on radio weekly for years and I will take your calls at (302) 381-1610,” Collins said.
DiPasquale could not be reached for comment.
Lee, who has served as sheriff for the past eight years, told the Coastal Point he was a law-enforcement officer for the Seaford Police Department for 25 years, and worked 10 more years with the fugitive unit for the Attorney General’s Office.
“There are no real issues, in regard to what we are doing right now. We have overcome many obstacles during the virus, the COVID time, and created awareness that have made us better able to be successful in the execution of sheriff sales and delivery of legal documents,” he said. Lee said he and his staff “will continue to handle legal documents, sheriff sales and munition postings and delinquencies.”
If he’s reelected, he said, he wants to better educate the public about the duties of the sheriff’s office
Brittingham is interested in having the sheriff’s position changed from an elected office to one appointed by the Sussex County Council, a move he believes will remove partisanship.
Rieley, who was elected in 2018 and who owns Rieley Farm near Millsboro, said, if elected, he will tackle “the rapid pace of development in the past few years” that he said has created problems, including being sure that DelDOT spends money for road improvements they have budgeted, improving the supply of affordable housing, maintaining adequate funding for first responders and public safety.
Edwards could not be reached for comment.
Hudson called public safety “the most important aspect of any government body” and said he is proud to have placed public safety as his “No. 1 priority in any decision.”
“The council supplements the state police with approximately $3.8 million for 22 extra troopers in our county. This year, the County increased our budget by $800,000 for fire and EMS.
“Another important issue facing Sussex County is land-use decisions. And when it comes to land use, it’s important to keep our balance. The balance between the growth we are seeing in Sussex while maintaining our rural, coastal character and, at the same time, providing the services that our residents and visitors have come to expect. Also, the balance between property rights and the development pressure the county is experiencing,” Hudson said.
He said he is not afraid to say, or vote, no to applications for developments and supports purchasing land for open space and land preservation.
Mitchell could not be reached for comment, but when he spoke at a 38th District Republican Club meeting this month, with Hudson, he said, “I’m running as Sussex County. I was born and raised here. I retired from Sussex County. I have been in the fire company for over 35 years.”
“A lot of things need to be changed. … Big thing is, around here, development. We need to slow it up somehow, someway. I’m open-minded. If somebody got a suggestion how to slow it up, I’m willing to listen to it, no problem.”
He also suggested limiting density to one home per acre.
“Somehow, we have to figure it out. … Somewhere along the lines we have to come together a little bit. Our schools can’t take it. … Our roads are congested. So what’s that going to do? Fire company. Slows our response. We can’t get to the fire house. We can’t get the fire trucks out quicker,” Mitchell said.