Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials provided an update this week on the impacts of repairs of an existing bridge over Polly Branch near Selbyville. The left lane of Route 113 southbound in Selbyville will be closed for repairs to the bridge, through Dec. 11, pending weather.
Contractor Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc. will be removing asphalt overlay and constructing a new concrete slab on top of the existing bridge.
The right lane remains open with a width restriction 13.5 feet. Variable message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the lane closure. The closure is between Parker Road/Lazy Lagoon Road and Cypress Road/Cemetery Road.
Motorists should slow down in work zones and be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes on Route 113 southbound, officials advised.