DelDOT officials announced this week at a portion of Bethel Road near Frankford will be closed for the replacement of a failing crossroad pipe. Bethel Road will be closed between Hudson Road and Donoway Road. The closure is set for 7 a.m. on Nov. 9 until 2 p.m. on Nov. 18, pending weather.
At all times, residents and businesses will have access, but they may need to take the posted detour route, officials noted. Eastbound motorists will be detoured onto Donoway Road, to Cypress Road to Hudson Road. Motorists east of the work area on Bethel Road will be detoured onto Hudson Road and follow Hudson Road to Cypress Road to Donoway Road and return to Bethel Road. Detour signage has been posted for motorists.