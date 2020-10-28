DelDOT announced to motorists this week that Bayard Road will be closed between Daisey Road and Double Bridges Road, near Frankford, for the replacement of a failing crossroad pipe. The closure is set for 7 a.m. on Nov. 2 to 11 p.m. on Nov. 5, pending weather. At all times, DelDOT officials said, residents and businesses will have access, but they may need to take the posted detour route.
Those driving southbound on Bayard Road will be detoured north on Peppers Corner Road onto Rickards Road, then to Daisy Road and returning to Bayard Road. Motorists northbound on Bayard Road will be detoured onto Daisy Road and to Rickards Road, then traveling onto Peppers Corner Road and back to Bayard Road. Detour signage has been posted for motorists.
Second closure set for Nov. 9-20
DelDOT also announced that Bayard Road will be closed between Zion Church Road and Evans Road, near Frankford, from 7 a.m. on Nov. 9 until 11 p.m. on Nov. 20, pending weather. At all times, residents and businesses will have access, but they may need to take the posted detour route.
Northbound motorists will be detoured north on Zion Church Road and turn right onto Evans Road and return to Bayard Road, while southbound motorists will be detoured onto Evans Road to Zion Church Road and turn left to Bayard Road. Detour signage for this detour has also been posted for motorists.