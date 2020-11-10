DelDOT announced this week that a portion of Bayard Road near Frankford will be closed for the replacement of a failing crossroad pipe until 11 p.m. on Nov. 18, pending weather. Bayard Road will be closed between Wilgus Cemetery Road and Daisey Road, Frankford.
At all times, officials said, residents and businesses will have access, but they may need to take the posted detour route.
Those southbound on Bayard Road will be detoured on to Daisey Road, then to Honeysuckle Road and to Wilgus Cemetery Road before returning back to Bayard Road. Those traveling northbound on Bayard Road will be detoured on to Wilgus Cemetery Road to Honeysuckle Road, making a righthand turn and following the route to Daisey Road, and will then turn right onto Daisy Road before returning back to Bayard Road.
Detour signage has been posted for motorists.