The Delaware Department of Elections (DOE) announced this week the implementation of Automatic Voter Registration at all Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations and online at dmv.de.gov with a myDMV account.
Starting Wednesday, June 21, pursuant to Delaware law (15 Del. C. § 2050A), every person who completes an in-person or online application for the issuance or renewal of their Delaware driver license, learners permit, or identification card or completes an in-person or online application to change their name or address on these documents; and is not already registered to vote, is of sufficient age, and whose citizenship status has been confirmed by the DMV, is automatically being registered to vote by the DOE.
The new process only applies to new Delaware voters. Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) creates a seamless system between DMV and DOE for the transfer of new voters’ registrant data into Delaware’s voter registration database. DMV customers simply complete their transaction, and their information is electronically transferred to the voter registration system. DOE staff reviews each record, and once they verify the voter’s eligibility, the voter is added to the list of Delaware registered voters.
“As a result of the enactment of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, any U.S. citizen residing in the State of Delaware who met the eligibility requirements was afforded the opportunity to register to vote while obtaining or renewing a Delaware driver license, learners permit or identification card. AVR will streamline the process for those who qualify,” said Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Director Jana Simpler.
Automatically-registered voters (AVR voters) are registered by DOE with no party affiliation (not affiliated with any party) and are registered as of the date of their DMV transaction.
The Department of Elections will mail each automatically-registered voter a “Notice of Automatic Voter Registration,” which includes a “Response to Automatic Voter Registration” form. AVR voters may use the form to update their voter registration, choose a party affiliation or cancel their voter registration.
AVR voters may choose a political party through the day of the first primary election following their automatic voter registration at DMV in order to vote in that primary election. Delaware is a closed primary state — only voters registered with the Democratic or Republican party may vote in that party’s primary election.
Voters should contact the Delaware Department of Elections, not DMV, with any questions about the Automatic Voter Registration process. Detailed information is available at elections.delaware.gov, or by calling (302) 739-4277. Delawareans are being encouraged to contact their elected officials with any concerns about the legislation.