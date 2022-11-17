The Assawoman Canal, which links the Indian River Bay on its north end to the Little Assawoman Bay at the south end, is receiving a beneficial dredge by DNREC’s shorelines and waterways team.
The canal was originally created by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1891 to move goods between the inland bays, giving boat traffic a route that did not require ocean-going.
The Assawoman Canal is about 4 miles long between the two bays, 35 feet wide in most spots and just 3 feet deep, which makes it a favorite passage for pontoon boats and kayaks.
The spoils and sediment from the dredge project will go to good use to shore-up salt marsh in the inland bays.
“As we dredge the canal, the spoils are going to be deployed in our salt marshes to increase their resiliency and shore-up the marsh,” said Marianne Walch, science and restoration coordinator for the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays — who, while recently retired, remains on the CIB team working on a “State of the Bays” research report to be released at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
She indicated that water is pooling in the salt marshes and sea-level rise is literally drowning some of the vegetation and sea grasses required for habitat for tiny creatures.
“DNREC and scientists must first test the sediment to be sure it is suitable for re-use as a marsh building material,” noted Walch. “We really need to re-use these resources, rather than just having the sediment spoils piling up on dry land.”
This is not the first time the idea of re-using dredge material for thin layer depositing for a conservation use with the inland bays has been posited. White Creek is also being dredged, and the CIB’s science and restoration coordinator noted that, this “material is also going out on our wildlife areas.”
DNREC has stated that White Creek is a priority to restore navigability.
“The [White Creek] project will improve navigability in White Creek and a portion of Assawoman Canal,” noted the DNREC water stewardship bid for the project. “It will restore an area of highly degraded coastal salt marsh using dredged material. It will help coastal wetlands adapt to sea level rise and other environmental stressors.”
“The [White Creek] project will remove approximately 55- to 70-thousand cubic yards of shoaled sediments. This will bring the White Creek navigation channel and Assawoman Canal to previous dredge design depths.”
“DNREC will make beneficial use of the dredged material to restore wetlands in the Muddy Neck Marsh Complex, which is close to the dredging area,” noted the DNREC project site.
Assawoman Canal was last dredged during the years of 2010-2015.