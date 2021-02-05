The state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s annual beach grass planting event, in which members of the public gather to plunk stalks of dune grass along area beaches, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an emailed letter to past volunteers, DNREC environmental scientist Jennifer Pongratz informed them that “this year there will be a minimal amount of planting which will be done by Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control staff.
“We hope to bring the Beach Grass Planting event back next year,” Pongratz said.
In the meantime, Pongratz suggested that anyone interested in remaining on the volunteer email list for a 2022 planting contact DNREC at www.dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov. Other volunteer opportunities can be found there, as well. Pongratz also invited those interested to visit DNREC’s Facebook and Twitter pages, along with Outdoor Delaware online magazine, DNREC’s go-to guides for nature, conservation, adventure and fun.
“Thank you for your dedication and hard work in years past, and we look forward to seeing you again in the spring of 2022,” Pongratz’s letter concluded.