Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Wednesday, May 25, released a statement regarding recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas:
“In a matter of days, our nation has experienced two horrific major mass shootings: one in a Buffalo supermarket targeted by a deranged racist, the other at a Texas elementary school. We have lost 31 innocent souls, the majority of whom were little children.
“I cannot imagine the pain that these families are experiencing, and pray I never do. But I know that I am furious, as we all should be. Only here is this kind of violence so routine. Only here is the cumulative death toll so staggering. And only here do we so dependably fail to take action.
“I am tired of the violence. I am tired of the lie that there’s nothing we can do. And I am tired of the pattern of mass carnage being followed by mass mourning and mass inaction. There is no good reason to wait for the unspeakable to happen before we consider life-saving policy — and yet reliably, we do. Every day that we preserve the status quo is a choice. At day’s end, our children deserve for us to do everything in our power to keep them safe; can we honestly say that we have?
“Our state and our nation must choose change, including a ban on the military-style assault rifles that both shooters are reported to have used. It’s also long past time for Delaware to pass into law Senate Bill 3, legislation creating a permit to purchase firearms. This proven, popular legislation would broadly and substantially reduce gun homicides, gun suicides and gun trafficking.
“The Senate passed SB 3 nearly 400 days ago. The House has the power right now to save lives by sending this bill to the governor’s desk; in doing so it would have not only my support, but the support of 70 percent of our state. It is not too late for us to do the right thing.”