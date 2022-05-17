Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings recently referred a controversial incident involving players from the traveling Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team to the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Like so many others, I’m deeply troubled by the actions that our Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team and staff endured in Georgia this past April,” she said. “I want to commend these outstanding young women for their valor, and my fellow Delawareans for rallying around them.
“Over the last few days, I’ve spoken with those affected at Delaware State, as well as the authorities in a position to investigate these events. Following discussions with both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Georgia attorney general, I sent the attached letter urging a full examination and I have every reason to believe one will occur.”
Jennings’ letter reads:
“I write regarding a troubling incident that is deserving of your attention. I’m grateful that this is already on your office’s radar and for your commitment to review the facts and determine what next steps are appropriate.
“Based on the facts available to me — including several discussions with those impacted at Delaware State University — I’m deeply troubled by what occurred on April 20, 2022. A traffic stop (for what can charitably be called a minor infraction) led to a slew of sheriff’s deputies searching virtually every bag belonging to student athletes who were returning home from their season finale. I’m told that all the deputies were white, and almost everyone whose bags were searched is black.
“These students and coaches were not in the proverbial wrong place at the wrong time. They hail from one of the oldest and finest HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges & Universities] in the country. By all accounts these young women represented their school and our state with class — and they were rewarded with a questionable-at-best search through their belongings in an effort to find contraband that did not exist. Not only did the deputies find nothing illegal in the bags; they did not issue a single ticket for the alleged traffic infraction.
“Your record and the Southern District of Georgia’s recent history are sterling. When you say that your office will look into the events of April 20th, I know we can count on a thorough vetting and appropriate action.
“Thank you for our discussion. I stand ready to assist in any way possible.”