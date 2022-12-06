Attorney General Kathy Jennings recently announced a $1 million bipartisan multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores Inc. and 35 attorneys-general that will require CarMax to disclose open (unrepaired) recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles before consumers buy.
“Requiring disclosure of open safety recalls is essential for Delawareans looking to purchase safe, used vehicles,” said Jennings. “My office will continue to hold car dealers accountable when it comes to issues that impact the safety of a vehicle.”
CarMax will continue to use the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) vehicle identification number tool to provide this important safety information to consumers. Consumers can also avail themselves of this tool to check for any open recalls on their vehicles.
The settlement, described by the AG’s Office as “industry-changing,” establishes that used car dealers should generally disclose open safety recalls to consumers before they buy. CarMax must now include hyperlinks for vehicles advertised online and QR codes for vehicles on the lot that link directly to any open recalls on the vehicle so consumers can access this data as they shop. CarMax will also present the consumer with copies of any open recalls and obtain the consumer’s signature on that standalone disclosure document before presenting any other sales paperwork. Additionally, CarMax agrees not to represent vehicles as “safe.”
