With warmer weather and Memorial Day weekend upon us, the Delaware State Police are reminding motorcyclists, motorcycle passengers, and individuals interested in purchasing motorcycles to use caution when traveling on Delaware roadways. In 2019 the Delaware State Police investigated 242 motorcycle crashes, with 14 being fatal crashes.
To decrease the number of crashes involving motorcycles, state Police are sharing the following important information to help keep motorcyclists and drivers safe:
When considering purchasing a motorcycle, drivers should receive the proper training and required motorcycle endorsement on their driver's license. There are multiple ways to obtain these. For example, the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offers a written examination and road skills test. There are also motorcycle rider education programs at all DMV locations and participating local motorcycle dealerships.
State police say such training helps keep motorcyclists safe on the roadways by teaching them how to be more visible to the non-motorcycle riding community, which significantly increases their safety.
Dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, driving erratically and motorcyclists driving beyond their capabilities can be contributing factors to crashes. In addition, driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, illicit drugs or prescription medication can negatively impact a driver’s ability to think, reaction time and balance.
State police urge motorcyclists to help prevent crashes and injuries by:
- Reducing speeds and/or maintaining safer speeds.
- Keeping headlights and marker and taillights on during dark hours and inclement weather.
- Staying three to four seconds behind a vehicle they intend to pass, checking oncoming traffic from the left side of the lane, signaling the intention to turn, and then checking for oncoming traffic before passing.
- Checking their rearview mirror and quickly turn their head to ensure the vehicle is a safe distance behind them when completing a pass.
- Wearing helmets that meet a high protection standard.
- Wearing proper clothing, eyewear, and sturdy, closed-toe footwear.
Check out the Office of Highway Safety’s Motorcycle Safety website at ArriveAliveDE.com/Motorcycle-Safety to find out where to take the Motorcycle Rider Safety Course, popular routes for riders throughout the state of Delaware, and check the street smarts section that teaches how to conduct a pre-ride check-called T-CLOCS.
Motorists can help to make the roads safer by taking some simple precautions:
- Be extra cautious on weekends and good weather days, when more motorcyclists take to the road.
- Provide adequate room for maneuvering by following at least three to four seconds behind them.
- Allow extra maneuvering room in areas with potholes, pavement transitions, and railroad crossings.
- Never try sharing a lane with a motorcycle.
- If a motorcycle is nearby, check mirrors carefully before changing lanes. Motorcycles may be in blind spots or difficult to see because of their smaller size.