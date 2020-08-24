Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Jeanine O’Donnell of State Farm Insurance has moved the annual Pathways to Success “Snacks for Success” donation event from her office to the Sussex County Habitat ReStore lawn in Lewes. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain date of Thursday, Aug. 27.
The Habitat ReStore will be using their front lawn as a temporary drive-through collection site for donations of snacks and personal hygiene items collected this year.
The core program of Pathway to Success focuses on three areas: student stability, academic achievement and behavior modification. Students who participate in Pathways to Success attain a 98 percent high school graduation success rate and represent Cape Henlopen High School, Milford High School, Seaford High School and Sussex Technical High School.
The “Snacks for Success” drive supports the program by collecting non-perishable food items (ramen, mac-and-cheese, snacks, fruit cups, etc.) along with personal hygiene items, such as soap, shampoo, deodorant and toothpaste, which are distributed to the students.
For those going to the event on their lunch break, the Grandpa Mac and Rita’s Ice food trucks will be at the event, along with music provided by Hope for Success, a band comprising local school students.