When Andrew Goretsky was an undergraduate, he made friends with a fellow student who was surprised when Goretsky mentioned he was going home to observe a Jewish holiday.
“He said, ‘You can’t be Jewish,’” Goretsky told a full audience at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach on Monday, April 17.
“I said, ‘Oh I’m pretty sure I am. I had the bar mitzvah and everything,’” he said, bringing laughter.
“My friend said, ‘But you can’t be Jewish. You don’t have horns,’” Goretsky said, explaining that one of the cruel prejudices against Jewish people is the slur that Jewish men wear yarmulkes when they go to the temple to hide devil horns.
Although the young man was only repeating what he had always heard, and the two have remained friends over the years, that kind of bigotry — toward those including Jews, members of the LGBTQ+ community and Asian-Americans held responsible by some for the COVID-19 pandemic — is rampant and must be fought and reported, said Goretsky, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Philadelphia.
Online hateful messages are common, and children often see them, he said, adding that it’s important to report them.
He listed some antisemitic tropes, including that Jews are cheap and greedy, that they killed Jesus, and that they have too much power and control. In 2022, there were 6,751 cases of racist, antisemitic and other hateful messages reported to the Anti-Defamation League.
Although much propaganda falls under the right to free speech, the speaker said, hateful messages should be reported to the ADL, elected officials, faith leaders and to police when there are vandalism and hate crimes.
“Go to school board meetings and make sure your voice is being heard. If these instances go unreported, the people who collect data don’t know it’s occurring. People like Kayne West say things, and he has 30 million followers,” he said, referring to the rap singer, who made statements including that Jewish people should “forgive Hitler.”
“The Holocaust did happen. And Hitler was a demonic monster,” Goretsky said.
A survey concerning antisemitic beliefs indicated that 22 percent of Americans believe in antisemitic conspiracy theories and 20 percent believe Jews have too much power.
The antisemitic movement is connected to White Nationalist ideology and a conspiracy theory that white culture is being replaced by “black and brown people and Jews are behind this,” Goretsky said.
Before the event this week, Goretsky, whose family has vacationed in Bethany Beach for many years, told the Coastal Point that all forms of hate are becoming more prevalent.
“There is no one reason that points to why we are seeing this. As we know, globally, as well as domestically, we see increased polarization and anxiety. When anxiety is up in society and people are uncertain of what is going on, they look for scapegoats, and minority groups tend to be that scapegoat. Coming out of a pandemic, inflation — there is not one reason,” he said.
Everyone can make a difference and take a stand against hate, he added.
“You can’t fight one form of bigotry and hate without fighting all forms,” Goretsky said.
“If I had the magic answer to why hate seems to be increasing, I would share that with you, but the reality is what we are seeing right now is increased polarization, increased anxiety, scapegoating and a proliferation of hate online. There is the ability to spread hateful conspiracy ideas online at the speed of light,” said Goretsky, who has a doctorate in higher education administration from George Washington University and a master’s degree in student personnel administration from New York University.
Before joining the Anti-Defamation League, he was dean of students at Arcadia University.
St. Martha’s member John Short, a member of the Adult Education Committee at the church, said committee members asked Goretsky to speak because they want to educate others about the marginalized and those who are hated or discriminated against.
“It’s so important, because kids these days encounter hate on social media and they need to know what to do about it, how to report incidents.
“As Andrew told me, there is one social media outlet that is a cesspool of hate. There is one he specifically mentions, and kids are constantly on social media. They need to know when to get off social media and what to look for when they are viewing,” he said.