South Bethany lost power at about midnight last Friday night, Jan. 28, as waves crashed along the town’s shoreline and winds from the bomb cyclone whipped up to 45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service — and the residents and vacationers alike took the brunt of the nearly 1 foot of snowfall over the weekend.
Meanwhile, back at South Bethany Town Hall, Town Manager Maureen Hartman and police force executed a weather emergency plan to keep everyone safe.
Mayor Tim Saxton said the advance planning really ensured South Bethany residents were ready for the nor’easter and recovered within about 24 hours of its landfall.
“The team came in at 1 in the morning and worked all the way through to Saturday evening. It was tough to keep up with that storm,” said the mayor.
“Delmarva Power reported around 3,400 homes had lost power between us and Bethany Beach,” said Saxton. “We all lost power. The entire town lost power.”
The mayor said that connectivity issues between a power company substation and the grid within the town were the reason, not the heavy snow-laden tree branches that came down in some communities.
“I have to give credit to my town manager,” said Saxton. “I texted Maureen and told her, ‘We are out of power.’ She stayed on top of Delmarva Power. Most of the town was restored by 8:45 that Saturday morning. By 6 p.m. Saturday, everyone was restored. It was a substation issue.”
“Delmarva did a great job,” added the mayor. “They were here in the middle of the night. I know the power went down about midnight to 3 a.m. because I can tell from my own appliances.”
Town weather emergency preparation
Hartman had a plan in place. She communicated with the mayor on Friday afternoon, and “They executed it beautifully.”
“Most roads were cleared or at least all were passable by 1:30 p.m., some down to the black pavement,” said Saxton. “I cannot thank them enough. We only have two snowplow trucks. Now it is just about cleaning the edges,” he noted early this week. “It was a priority to make sure emergency vehicles could get to houses. We had extra police on duty in case people needed help.”
“We are working on making sure all street drains are open,” he said. “I walked the north end of town, and all storm drains are open. We have to make sure they can receive the water from the melt, and we have rain in the forecast this weekend as well.”
Beach erosion possible with a nor’easter
Saxton said his experience is that South Bethany sees a significant nor’easter about every five years. He was still assessing the beach erosion damage, and once the initial weather emergency response is completed, South Bethany will be sending personnel and council members to check on beach loss.
“I don’t have the information on the beaches just yet,” he said. “We had some erosion, but after the town workers complete snow removal, they will go and inspect.”
“I would not be surprised if we lose some beach, because a nor’easter hurts our dunes,” said Saxton.
Dredging project will benefit the town’s wetlands
While the town may have lost some material from its dunes, South Bethany is already looking forward to receiving some material for its wetlands. In response to recent Coastal Point coverage of DNREC’s plans to create thin layer deposition of dredge sediment at Muddy Neck a little west of the town center, Saxton said he welcomed the news.
“We are very pleased that the DNREC officials are putting material in our wetlands,” he said. “We need to replenish our marshes. The Muddy Neck wetlands are to the west of South Bethany.
“They are building new houses, and there is an open field that are full of geese eating all winter long,” he noted about the degradation at Muddy Neck. “They have gone to the marshes.”
“Anything we can do to replenish the wetlands and marshes is welcome,” said Saxton. “The new dredge material will also take on extra water” from stormwater or field run-off.
“We have had back-bay problems, and the water cannot get out,” said Saxton of the Inland Bays in South Bethany. “We have coastal flooding on the south end of town. Water comes in at high tide, and it has to get back out somehow.”