Car racing fans can join the Race to End COVID by getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Dover International Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Sunday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a special incentive, the Race to End COVID offers people 16 or older who get vaccinated the chance to drive their own car or truck on the 1-mile track, known as “The Monster Mile,” with pre-registration.
Up to 800 drivers, with valid driver’s licenses, and their passengers will take two laps behind the track’s pace car, including on the 24-degree turns of the Speedway. Drivers will go on the track in groups of up to 25 vehicles over the two days.
Free vaccinations will be available to thousands of people during the event, as well as free testing. The first 250 people to register to be vaccinated — with or without driving the track — during the event will receive two tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Sign-ups for the driving spots and for vaccination-only and testing-only appointments open at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6, with a link from https://www.racetoendcovid.org/event/dover-international-speedway/.
The event is sponsored by the Dover International Speedway, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the CDC Foundation. It is the second Race to End COVID event in which participants can take their personal vehicles for a drive on the fast tracks in exchange for getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
All three types of COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen — will be offered for first or second doses, as well as the additional doses now being recommended for some groups. Details on who should get additional doses after being fully vaccinated can be found at coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/additional-doses/.
“Dover International Speedway has been such a great partner in our vaccination efforts this year and this takes it to a whole new level,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, DPH director. “For anyone holding out or hesitant to be vaccinated, vaccination is safe, effective and now can get you a once-in-a-lifetime driving experience.”
“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourselves and others, and race fans in and around Delaware now have the added incentive of enjoying this unique opportunity to experience The Monster Mile from your own vehicle or getting free tickets to one of our NASCAR races,” said Mike Tatoian, president and CEO, Dover International Speedway.
Track driving without an advance appointment will only be available if the driving slots do not fill ahead of time, so registration for a day and time is strongly recommended. Walk-ups for vaccination-only and testing will be accepted, but appointments are recommended.
Participants who wish to drive the track alone must be at least 18, with a valid driver’s license, car registration in their name and vehicle insurance. Participants who are 16 or 17 years old, with a valid driver’s license, must have a parent or legal guardian in the vehicle to sign a minor release form.
The entrance to Dover International Speedway for this event will be via the Leipsic Road entrance, not the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino entrance from Route 13. For more information and to pre-register, visit www.racetoendcovid.org.