St. Martha’s Episcopal Church will host a public panel discussion on water quality in Delaware’s Inland Bays and the plans for a new multi-million-dollar shellfish hatchery on Thursday, April 21, the eve of Earth Day, at 7 p.m. in the parish hall in Bethany Beach at 117 Maplewood Street.
Speakers will include UD professor and researcher Ed Hale, Delaware State University professor Dennis McIntosh, outgoing Center for the Inland Bays Executive Director Chris Bason and lifelong waterman Steve Friend. They will explain the plans for a shellfish hatchery in Delaware.
There are 47 shellfish farms along the East Coast, and Delaware is the only state other than New Hampshire without one. One of the largest and newest world-class hatcheries is at the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences (VIMS), with a $20 million investment and future endowment.
The panel will also provide sound ecological information and economic activity that improves the region’s waterways, creates jobs, and aids oyster farmers. The panel will describe short-term plans in detail and the long-term plans for a research facility. How does all this affect the inland bays’ water quality since oysters are nature’s natural filters?
“At St. Martha’s, we want people in our community to understand how important this hatchery is to our inland bays,” said Mimi Dupont, who is the church coordinator. The Fisheries & Aquaculture Center for Innovation will likely be both a hatchery and research lab. “We have our work cut out for us,” she said.
The event is intended to raise community awareness and understanding of the need for an oyster hatchery in Delaware and the oyster’s role in cleaning up the Inland Bays. Friend, an oyster farmer leasing within the inland bay system, will participate in the panel presentation. McIntosh, a professor of aquaculture at DSU and the most recent president of the U.S. Aquaculture Society, will join the panel discussion.
Email admin@stmarthasbethanybeach.org to reserve a seat. Admission is free.
The current Phase 1 demonstration hatchery in Lewes is already launching a small-scale hatchery operation, with massive tanks ready to go. The building provided to researchers by the State and University of Delaware is literally a cinderblock building, with a tin roof and a dirt floor. Faith community activists hope to transform the lab into a true production facility for oysters. The cost is estimated in the $10 million range, prior to actual design and production plans.
“Dennis and I want to tell folks how important shellfish aquaculture is to the economy and the ecology of the bays,” said Hale. “Our goal is simply to educate folks about what we are doing at our pilot scale facility, and demonstrate what might be possible through an expansion of funding if and when it becomes available.”
Hale said the goal is to be operational by summer.
“I ordered all of the exterior filtration to handle water intake” into the large tanks this week, said Hale. The initial target is to produce 50 to 75 million larvae, though that is not enough to meet the aquaculture industry’s demand.
The East Coast Shellfish Growers Association represents more than 1,500 shellfish farmers from Maine to Florida, and state-funded labs such as the hatchery envisaged at Lewes keep them well-stocked with larvae.
“We are literally starting from the ground up,” said DuPont. “It is truly a dirt floor but the beginning of a much greater vision.”
“If you go out on an oysterman’s boat into the inland bays, and you see the variety of sealife that the oyster beds attract, these are species our inland bays have not seen in a great while,” said DuPont. “We believe other faith communities will get involved as St. Martha’s has done. We must step up our game. I believe it will go further to the [Sussex] Ministerium, which includes all faiths in our area. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Millsboro is likely to get involved, and the rector, David J. Archibald, has been active in our community and the environment.”
“This is all about the environment,” she added. “We want more shellfish, and the two are inextricably linked. EPA has told us the level of pollution and sea-level rise is going up, so we need to clean the water here.”
Delaware is also in need of a shellfish hatchery to support its nascent oyster industry. Today, oystermen must purchase spat or shellfish larvae from labs outside of the state. Creation of a local aquaculture lab could help the industry and keep the investment dollars in Delaware.
According to the Delaware Inland Bays Shellfish Aquaculture Report released by DNREC last June, Inland Bays Aquaculture planted about 75,000 oysters, of which 50,000 were purchased as larvae or seed. Four active leases are producing in the inland bays. About 43 acres of waterways are leased in the inland bays locally, and 1,215 oysters were donated to CIB for additional research. The total economic impact in the first years of aquaculture operation was just $30,000.
By comparison, the Delaware Bay produced about 1.1 million oysters for commercial markets.