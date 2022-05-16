By Susan Canfora
By an overwhelming vote of 140-12, Selbyville residents on Monday, May 16, approved the referendum authorizing the town to borrow up to $6.05 million in general obligation bonds for water treatment facility upgrades and a new elevated storage tank.
The referendum was at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The money will be used to build a new water tower to provide stronger water pressure. Town leaders have said they have heard complaints about low pressure in some developments, often due to irrigation systems. The Town authorized an agreement with Artesian Water in Dagsboro and completed an interconnection project to increase pressure. A five-year agreement was entered into and there are two years left in the agreement, according to Councilman Richard Duncan.
“This is something the town never experienced before but now we have this irrigation and it puts a super demand on the distribution system. We still have to provide adequate water to the fire service,” he said, adding the Town needs 1 million gallons “in the air” – stored in a water tower -- to satisfy demand.
Around mid-June the matter will go before the state's Water Infrastructure Advisory Council, the agency that initiates, develops and recommends to the Delaware General Assembly projects for the planning, construction, repair, renovation or expansion of drinking water and wastewater facilities.
The cost for the water tower is $4.3 million, and the entire project is expected to cost more than $6 million. If the state approves funding, most of it will be paid for by the state, Duncan said.