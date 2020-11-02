The staff of the Selbyville Public Library has been hard at work finding comprehensive solutions for continuing service to the community, no matter the conditions of the coronavirus. While they recently began reintroducing some services inside the facility, they said they are also innovating in new ways to ensure that they can provide the community great services in the event of shutdowns that could be possible in the coming weeks or months.
Library Director Kelly Kline explained, “We are learning to provide services that are enriching and socially-distanced. It’s a little bit of a hybrid system right now. Some are over Zoom and others are in person, and we are offering these flexibly, so we have something for everyone’s personal comfort level.”
In September, the Selbyville Public Library introduced computer usage by appointment on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. The programming available includes offerings happening in person, as well as some that are happening virtually. Curbside pick-up for books is also continues, where books are reserved online or over the phone, and pick-ups are scheduled for library patrons.
The entire staff, Kline said, is working very hard to ensure that proper safety protocols are always being observed. Social-distancing and mask-wearing are required on library premises, even outside. Additionally, hand\-sanitizer stations and barriers have been set up throughout the library.
Still, Kline said she and her staff know that, despite all efforts to continue the reintroduction of services, there is always a possibility that a rise in COVID cases could lead to more restrictions. It is personally important to her, the staff, and the Board of Commissioners, she said, that the library be able to continue to provide essential services.
To those ends, they secured a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and Delaware Humanities as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020. The funds allowed them to obtain Brainfuse HelpNow, a program aimed at helping learners of all ages access the study help and resources they need online during these times when distance learning is the new norm.
The Brainfuse HelpNow program is a virtual platform that gives live tutoring help, test preparation and a wealth of learning resources to both school-aged students all the way up through adult learners who are preparing for citizenship tests, high school equivalency, or even résumé help.
All of this is happening under a differentiated learning platform that is meant to be as diverse as the populations they serve, Kline said. “The Brainfuse HelpNow system is a leading national interface for such services and one that can benefit the community within library walls, or in the comfort of their own homes.”
Anyone with a Selbyville Public Library card can access the Brainfuse HelpNow program remotely and completely for free.
“This allows the library to continue to be a valuable resource while supporting studying, homework help, and extra tutoring services, which are offered live to students, whether or not they are able to come into the library. The staff is very excited about the roll out of this technology because they always want to be at the forefront of serving the community and this a terrific tool to do just that.”
For more information about the current programming, to schedule computer time, or gain access to Brainfuse HelpNow and all the resources available for tutoring, homework help and more, visit https://www.selbyvillelibrary.org.