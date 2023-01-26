Maria Payan is a mom, homemaker and former business owner who moved to Selbyville from the Lancaster, Pa., area, which is one of the largest dairy-production counties in the U.S. The Lancaster area has the most cows per capita, with 277,000 dairy cows — more than people in some areas, with 1,775 farms — and accounts for 25 percent of milk production, according to federal market reports.
Payan, who says she is “part Hispanic, part Italian and married to a Persian man,” moved to Selbyville to get away from factory farms, agricultural chemical waste and water that in some places is not safe to drink. Her son had allergic reactions to some of these allergens, she said.
“Nobody grows up to be an activist,” said Payan, explaining her decision to join Socially Responsible Agriculture Production (SRAP) as the senior regional representative in Sussex County. “The real issue is the civil rights of people to be free.”
“SRAP has filed an EPA administrative complaint for violating civil rights in Seaford,” said Payan. “EPA will be the federal government agency, and DNREC and Sussex County are subordinated in our complaint, since they get federal money.”
Socially Responsible Agriculture Project and its partners — Sussex Health & Environmental Network (SHEN), American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware (ACLU-DE), Delaware Poor People’s Campaign (DE-PPC) and Delaware State Conference of Branches of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP-DE) — have filed, on behalf of communities of color and those with limited English proficiency, an environmental justice complaint against DNREC and Sussex County for allegedly violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, according to SRAP.
“The Title VI Complaint alleges that DNREC and Sussex County Delaware violated the public right to information and public participation when reviewing permits for Bioenergy Devco’s factory farm gas and composting facility in Seaford, resulting in discrimination against the local community,” notes the complaint.
“For multiple reasons, the community is concerned,” said Payan. “You are talking about a linguistically isolated community with limited English. They don’t have good access to broadband, and English is a second language. The Haitian population … are speaking Creole, and the Latinx population speaks Spanish.”
“These communities must receive a meaningful way to participate in the process. DNREC did not host a place where they could go if they did not have internet.”
“We tried to get DNREC to come out to meet, and they felt the applicant, Bioenergy Devco, should go out” to meet Seaford residents in the Pine Ridge Park and other communities. “They did go out to meet at the Haitian church and said the biogas site was a heavy industrial-zoned site, when it’s not — it’s zoned residential, or for ag use, and they are a composting facility. Haitian Creole was not offered.”
“There was no genuine attempt to have citizen engagement.”
“I live in Sussex County, in the Selbyville area. I am involved as an educator for Socially Responsible Agriculture Project. I was upset at the first public meeting they had online and felt there was still time to come” to Seaford,” said Payan. “It is hard to speak truth to power.”
“I was a business owner, and I am a mother,” she said. “I had left my business because my family was impacted by industrial agriculture animal operations. I have a child who was impacted — not by Seaford, but elsewhere. I know what can happen. My child developed severe allergies.”
“If you are in Ag/Residential, then that is the zoning designation,” she said of the Bioenergy Devco move to convert the composting plant to biogas production. “The Residential is the other side of that equation. You must understand the zoning change is not fair, and people live here. There are 35 churches within a few miles of this BioEnergy Devco place. There are schools. There are roads that are only one lane, and school buses now will have to travel down them with big manure hauling trucks. Bioenergy Devco is permitted for 100 trucks per day and will run them twice a day at least.”
“It is permitted for more up to 199 tanker truck trips per day. Biogas production is not going to help the small farmer as advertised,” she said.
Payan and SRAP noted that 97.5 percent of Delaware streams are environmentally impaired.
“We are No. 1 in the state as the county with the worst well contamination of our well water. We also have higher asthma rates for our kids and health inequities,” she added.
Greg Layton of Food & Water Watch wrote this week: “Under the company’s plan, up to 200 trucks a day would bring poultry waste — feathers, bones, carcasses, bedding, litter and more — into a new gas refinery in a small community near Seaford, to produce pipeline grade gas. Waste goes in, waste and gas come out. That gas would add significantly to Delaware’s climate burden, with projected emissions equivalent to the average gas-powered car driving 71 million miles annually. Bioenergy Devco proposes to operate in this manner for the next ten years, at a minimum — it’s a bad idea.”
“Sussex County is a beautiful place and [in] a beautiful state,” wrote Layton. “It is also very sensitive and prone to contamination. I think this is a specific problem and a matter of folks who live closest having the right to participate, and we think EPA will open this up to investigation.”
Payan noted, “We have a lot of co-signers because the civil rights of these people is so important. We can do better.”
EPA has 20 calendar days to determine whether it will investigate DNREC and Sussex County’s actions, refer the complaint to another federal agency, or reject the complaint.