The Marine Education Research & Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute responded to a report of a very young gray seal pup on the beach on Friday, Feb. 12, near the great dune at Cape Henlopen State Park.
The pup, who is only about 3 weeks old and still very small, was huddled up against the dune when she was spotted by a beach walker who reported her to MERR. She had some small wounds near her head, possibly from a bite from another seal. A pup this young is still dependent on its mother for food, so the decision was made to rescue her since she could not survive on her own.
“It’s a good thing that she was reported to MERR when she was, because it is unlikely that she would have survived the night on her own,” said Suzanne Thurman, MERR’s executive director. “The high tides we have been experiencing caused the waves to come all the way up to the dune, and she would have been washed out to sea. She would have been too little and weak to survive in the stormy ocean and would likely have drowned.”
Since she was rescued on Valentine’s Day weekend, she was nicknamed Cupid.
Based on her young age, it is likely that Cupid was born in Delaware, Thurman said. She still had a good portion of her white baby fur (lanugo) covering her body.
She received hydration and nutritional therapy and other veterinary treatments at MERR, as well as ongoing health assessments.
“She was a little weak when she first came in but got stronger each day with the care she received,” she noted. “She will spend the remainder of her recovery at a long-term rehabilitation facility, where she will likely be renamed and will continue to receive nutritional support until she is able to learn to eat on her own.
“We are hopeful that the seal will make a full recovery and be returned to her ocean home soon.”
Thurman added that, from now until late April, beachgoers can expect to see seals on Delaware beaches and marshes, and on structures such as docks and other areas where they can rest.
“Please do not approach or feed a seal. Maintain a distance of at least 150 feet, and keep dogs on a leash. This will keep the seal safe and allow it to stay calm and rest. Please call MERR so that we can send a trained responder to the scene to assess the seal’s condition, at (302) 228-5029.”