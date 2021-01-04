The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) will continue its examination of racism in America at its first town hall-style meeting of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m., via Zoom.
Participants will watch a 20-minute video produced by the American Psychological Association that outlines issues associated with race-related stress and that is designed to promote critical thinking, increase empathy and encourage social perspective-taking. The video will be followed by facilitated small-group conversations.
To join the webinar, go to https://zoom.us/j/94847876256 at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12, or go to www.sdarj.org for more information.