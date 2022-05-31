The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) will present “A Celebration of Juneteenth” at their town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m., via Zoom. The program will include a presentation of the history and significance of the new national holiday, original poetry, dance, music and reminiscences of Juneteenths past.
For more than 100 years, Juneteenth has been celebrated annually on June 19 to mark the date in 1865 that some of the last enslaved people in the Confederacy became free, 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln and seven months after the ratification of the 13th Amendment.
On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill declaring Juneteenth a national holiday. Delaware declared Juneteenth a state holiday in October 2021. A representative of the Delaware Juneteenth Association, which actively promoted state and national commemoration of the end of chattel slavery in the U.S., will join the online celebration.
To register for the town hall, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-celebration-townhall-meeting-tickets-348490302877 or go to www.sdarj.org for more information.