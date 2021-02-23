The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) will present “Good Trouble: Still Marching” at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom. Celebrating the 56th anniversary of the historic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., the program will explore the history of voting rights in the U.S., as well as the life and legacy of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.
Featured guest U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) will speak about her personal relationship with Lewis and the current push for an updated federal voting rights act. State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker (D-3rd) will describe various pieces of voting rights legislation currently in the Delaware General Assembly.
“As a young activist in 1965, John Lewis led marchers across the Pettus Bridge, facing brutal attacks that shocked the nation and galvanized the fight against racial injustice,” organizers said. “While the ensuing civil rights movement led to passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the fight for voting rights continues to this day as many states propose and pass legislation designed to suppress the vote.”
To register for the webinar go to trouble.eventbrite.com. or go to www.sdarj.org for more information.