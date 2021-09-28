Members of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice will speak at demonstrations for reproductive rights in Seaford and Wilmington on Oct. 2, as part of a nationwide march in defense of reproductive freedom. Organizers of the Sussex County rally are planning a car caravan, beginning in Georgetown at 12:30 p.m. and travelling to the intersection of Bridgeville Highway and Rawlins Drive for the 1:30 p.m. event.
Sponsoring partners include Women’s March Sussex Delaware, Women’s March Wilmington, Delaware National Organization for Women (NOW), Planned Parenthood of Delaware, Pro Choice with Heart and the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice.
Seaford hosts are Matt Bittle and Melissa Froemming.
The demonstration will take place at the intersection of Bridgeville Highway and Rawlins Drive, across from the post office, in Seaford.
“Women’s reproductive rights are in jeopardy. Before the Supreme Court reconvenes on Oct. 4, thousands of people will take to the streets all across the country to rally for abortion justice,” SDARJ representatives said. “Women’s March and over 150 coalition partners are mobilizing in every single state and Washington, D.C., on Oct. 2 to defend their reproductive rights.
For more information on the event in Seaford visit https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-2-2021-march/2039/. For more information on the event in Wilmington, visit https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-2-2021-march/2035/.
“In order to protect and care for each other, we require all participants to wear masks and maintain proper social distance throughout the event,” organizers noted.