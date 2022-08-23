The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) recently introduced its new Dialogue Toward Ending Racism program. Beginning the week of Sept. 25, the seven-week series of structured conversations will focus on ending racism and its corrosive consequences. Participants will have opportunities to engage in deep reflection and conversations about racism, with an invitation to join SDARJ’s Dialogue Alumni Group upon completion of the program.
During this fall pilot season, SDARJ will offer two in-person groups, one meeting at the Lewis Public Library and another at the Richard Allen School in Georgetown, and one virtual group that will meet via Zoom videoconference. Participants will gather in study circles of eight to 12 people who will meet with trained facilitators once a week to talk about race, racism and possible solutions to end racism.
“Racism affects our community and every person’s quality of life,” said Don Peterson, chair of the SDARJ Outreach Committee. “It shows up in inequities between groups and in tensions among people from different ethnic backgrounds, and we need to face it head-on. So far, over 100 Sussex County residents have completed our sponsored dialogue program. We are proud to be part of the growing movement challenging racism in our society.”
Charlotte King, chair of SDARJ, said she is “greatly encouraged by the level of commitment to take action expressed by the participants. Now, more than ever, we have a chance to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by racism.”
Encouraging more African Americans to get involved, former participant Marlene Saunders described the Dialogue Toward Ending Racism program as an opportunity “to form purposeful and enlightening relations with white people … relationships that are grounded on empathy, trust and respect.”
The program is free and open to anyone ready to dive into the real issues and root causes of racism and to channel their conversations into sustainable change, organizers said. To register, go to www.sdarj.com and click on the Dialogue Toward Ending Racism article on first page of the website.