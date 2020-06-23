A new round of Dialogue to Action sessions, a six-week program of conversations about racism geared toward meaningful action, is set to begin mid-July 2020. Because of the ongoing pandemic, all sessions will be held via Zoom.
Sponsored by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) in conjunction with the YWCA-DE Racial & Social Justice Program, multi-racial study circles of eight to 10 people will meet with trained facilitators once a week to delve into issues of race, racism and practical solutions. The program will culminate in an Action Forum, when all participants will gather to finalize plans for specific actions to address identified issues.
SDARJ is now taking registrations for discussion groups beginning on Thursday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, and 7 to 9 p.m.; and on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“The need for real conversation about race has never been more urgent,” said Don Peterson, SDARJ outreach chair. “But, too often people are only talking to people like themselves. With Dialogue to Action, SDARJ is setting the stage for individuals of different races and backgrounds to come together, face to face, not only to have the conversation, but also to develop a practical plan of action.”
Encouraging more African Americans to get involved, former participant Marlene Saunders described Dialogue to Action as an opportunity “to form purposeful and enlightening relations with white people… relationships that are grounded on empathy, trust and respect.”
The program is free and open to anyone ready to dive into the real issues and root causes of racism and to channel their conversations into meaningful action for sustainable change. To register for one of the six-week groups go to https://www.ywcade.org/dialogue-to-action-sussex/ or go to www.SDARJ.org for more information.