A new round of Dialogue to Action sessions, a six-week program of conversations about racism geared toward meaningful action, is set to begin in October. Because of the ongoing pandemic, all sessions will be held via Zoom.
Sponsored by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) in conjunction with the YWCA-DE Racial & Social Justice Program, study circles of eight to 10 people will meet with trained facilitators once a week to talk about race, racism and possible solutions to end it. The program will culminate in an Action Forum, when all participants will gather to finalize plans for specific actions to address identified issues.
SDARJ is now taking registrations for three separate discussion groups beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon or 2-4 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. To register for one of the six-week groups, go to www.ywcade.org/dialogue-sussex or go to www.SDARJ.org for more information.
“Racism affects our community and every person’s quality of life,” said Don Peterson, chair of the SDARJ Outreach Committee. “It shows up in inequities between groups and in tensions among people from different ethnic backgrounds, and we need to face it head-on.”
At the recent Action Forum for the groups finishing in August, Charlotte King, chair of SDARJ, said that she was “greatly encouraged by the level of commitment to take action expressed by the participants. Now, more than ever, we have a chance to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by racism.”
Encouraging more African Americans to get involved, former participant Marlene Saunders described Dialogue to Action as an opportunity “to form purposeful and enlightening relations with white people… relationships that are grounded on empathy, trust and respect.”
The program is free and open, organizers said, to anyone ready to dive into the real issues and root causes of racism and to channel their conversations into meaningful action for sustainable change.
