The community is being asked to show their support for the family of 17-year-old Ashley Nickerson, a recent Sussex Central High School graduate who was critically injured in a car accident on Saturday, June 19. People can donate money or send cards, balloons or stuffed animals to her at the hospital. (Live flowers are not permitted.)
Nickerson was injured after being ejected through the soft top of the Jeep she was driving to a friend’s graduation party. Within the past few days, she has undergone 9.5 hours of spine and pelvic surgery, and received blood, and is on a respirator, but responsive.
Her mother, Adrienne, who has been the secretary at the Ocean View Police Department since September 2001, said that, although no one witnessed the accident, which was a single-vehicle collision, it appears the Jeep went off the road and rolled. Nickerson was ejected out of the seatbelt and through the soft top.
Adrienne Nickerson said her daughter’s lungs were bruised and they collapsed, so she has chest tubes in both lungs. Bleeding on the brain was stabilized early, she said. She also suffered broken ribs, a broken shoulder, broken pelvis and seven spine fractures from the neck down.
“She looks in your direction when she hears your voice. She is alert when you talk to her. If you ask her, ‘Ashley, are you in pain?’ she can shake her head yes. If you say her name and she’s awake enough, she will look toward you. They have her very sedated, but if she’s a little less sedated and not on as much pain medicine, she responds very well,” her mother told the Coastal Point.
Adrienne Nickerson, Ashley’s father and her grandmother have all been at the hospital day and night since the accident, she said.
Hospital bills are mounting, so the Venmo account @Ashley_Nickerson_Recovery_Fund has been set up to help the family. Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin asked for the community’s support and prayers.
Cheerful gifts can be mailed to Ashley at Christiana Hospital, Ashley Nickerson, Room 2A05, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19718.
Donations can also be made to the PayPal account at https:/www.paypal.com/paypalme/AshleyNickersonFund.
Taylor Bank, at all locations, is also accepting donations and placing them directly into Ashley’s account, or mail a check to Adrienne Nickerson or Nicholas Harrington, with “Ashley Nickerson” in the memo line, to Ocean View Police Department, Attn: Ashley Nickerson, 201 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970.
Ashley’s mother has been posting updates on the Facebook page Ashley Nickerson Updates at https://www.facebook.com/Ashley-Nickerson-Updates-102031375471849.