Carter Schatz is home from the hospital, upbeat and grateful to be alive after being trapped in 8 feet of wet, heavy sand that filled a hopper at Atlantic Concrete in Dagsboro last week while he was inside, welding to make a repair.
Another employee, Frank Passwaters, was with him on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1, and dug with his bare hands, breaking fingers in the process, until Schatz’s head was uncovered and he was able to breathe as emergency personnel from throughout Delaware and into Maryland rushed to the scene, organizing, planning, strategizing and — about seven hours after the 10 a.m. entrapment — finally freeing Schatz, who was then airlifted to Christiana Hospital.
“I am feeling much better than you would think,” Schatz told the Coastal Point during a telephone interview mid-week. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday afternoon. “I’m still a little groggy, but that’s to be expected. I’m very fortunate to be able to function as I can and feel as good as I feel right now. I have lung exercises that I have to work on and will keep doing for a while, but I am still up and at ’em.
“I’m not sure, fully, what happened,” he said. “I just know I was submerged at some point and stayed submerged. It was very sudden. Before I knew it, I was covered in sand. For the most part, I was buried from my chest down. It was uncomfortable. I wasn’t as panicky as you would think, given the situation, but I was not doing well. I tend to hold myself pretty collected. I try to, at least, and everyone has said I was pretty calm, but it’s still real foggy.”
He does remember being lifted out of the hopper and into an ambulance “with a heater on me.”
“I don’t remember being very cold, but I was in dire need of heat. I was super hypothermic, but I don’t remember being that cold. I do remember heat being put on me, and that made me very happy. I vaguely remember flying to the hospital. They said it would take 35 minutes, but it felt like it took 30 seconds. I was taken to the ER, then they put me to sleep right away so they could work on me.
“I don’t know any of the people who helped me except for the people I work with,” Schatz said. “but I am extremely appreciative, and I know there were quite a lot of people there to help. It was a slow process because the changing pressure of the sand had different effects on my body. They had to watch how they moved the sand and figure out the safest way to get me out.”
His mother, Kathy Schatz, father, John, and young wife, Kacey, had been on the scene since noon that day, watching from a nearby office and getting updates. They were able to see him for a few moments in the ambulance.
“When I went into the ambulance, he said, ‘I love you,’” his wife said. “He is a wonderful husband, so thoughtful. I don’t think I have opened my own car door since I met him,” she added, recalling meeting her husband in high school and attending church with the young man, who likes skateboarding, video games, cooking and taking care of his Labradoodle puppy. She said her husband didn’t mind being himself around her and is known for his thoughtfulness.
“When I saw him, he said, ‘Hey. What’s up?’” his mother recalled of seeing him after he was freed.
“I said, ‘Honey, I love you so much, and I’m so glad that you’re out. Everything is going to be OK.’ We all took turns seeing him. We were able to kiss him. It was wonderful to see him, but very scary. There was some user error, and something happened that should not have happened that day. I don’t know exactly what, but we are, right this minute, focusing on Carter. After we saw him in the ambulance, we drove to Christiana. The scans revealed what was going on. He was heavily sedated and intubated.
“He’s doing much better. There are definitely still hurdles to overcome. He is a tough guy and strong, but there has been a miracle,” his mother said.
“We are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. We have had thousands of people from across the nation praying for him and fasting for him. The doctors and nurses are amazed and cannot understand how he is doing so well after what happened to him, but we understand. God has performed all kinds of miracles that were recorded in the Bible, and he still does,” Schatz said.
Schatz’s father knows the owner of the concrete company, and when he received a call explaining what happened, the family quickly drove there, arriving around noon. They were welcomed by the owner of Kinsley Construction, also on Thorogoods Road, taken to the conference room and provided with refreshments as they watched emergency personnel work.
“We were getting reports from his boss about what was going on. Frank, who dug him out, was there when it happened, and there were two more co-workers. Frank stayed in that confined space with him, and he said he was not leaving until Carter left. He talked to Carter. He kept him calm. He kept him from panicking and kept his head in a good space. He kept him focused and that made an enormous difference,” Schatz’s mother said, describing her son, the youngest of five siblings, as “an incredibly kind and considerate, hard-working young man who loves to have a good laugh and loves his family.”
Soon after the incident, Mrs. Schatz’s close friend Nicole Torres posted about Schatz on Facebook, and posts were shared hundreds of times. Originally, Torres posted that the young man was not doing well and was in multi-system organ failure with lung and kidney damage and possible brain injury from lack of oxygen. By Saturday, Feb. 4, he was out of intensive care, off oxygen, walking laps around his hospital unit and eating entire meals.
“Miracles are happening!” Torres wrote.
Schatz’s last day of work for the welding company was set to be Thursday, Feb. 2 — the day after the incident — because he and his wife, who currently live with his parents in Fredericka, are moving to Florida, but he plans to continue his career as a welder, he said.
Emergency crews responding to the Feb. 1 incident included the Ocean City (Md.) Confined Rescue Team, Sussex County Tech Rescue, New Castle County Tech Rescue and Delaware State Police Aviation unit, as well as medics, firefighters and personnel from Frankford, Millsboro, Bethany Beach, Millville; Roxana, Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown and Seaford in Delaware, and Salisbury, Bishopville and Ocean Pines in Maryland.
From Mountaire Farms in Selbyville, they obtained a rescue tube — a safety tool used for grain entrapments.
“They are beneficial in saving lives, so we are pretty proud of our Sussex rescue team for using the tube that we had donated to them and provided training for, as well,” Cathy Bassett, director of Public Relations at Mountaire, said after the incident.
“The tube is placed around a person who is trapped, giving him something to grab, then you pump out the corn or grain around that person so they are able to move again,” she said, explaining the tubes were designed for use in grain silos.
“Anytime any person has to go into a silo, there could be a potential risk,” she said.
Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jason McCabe, who was on the scene during the entire rescue, said using the tube was an example of “thinking outside the box and using a device not specifically made for this kind of rescue,” known as low frequency but high intensity.
“Dagsboro firefighters were the first ones there. Our job was to start the process and to start to put the pieces of the puzzle in play and begin mobilizing assets from a distance away. You don’t make it from New Castle to Dagsboro in any quick fashion, so we had Dagsboro personnel first on the scene. We made contact with the person who was trapped, and we relayed vital information and talked to the victim,” he said.
“The process was complicated. It’s a very technical, very specific rescue and not something that happens often. There were times we had to reassess what processes to use … there is no possible way to train for every emergency but we do train and we do help our members as well as all the neighboring departments,” he said, adding he is “immensely proud of the Dagsboro fire fighters.”
“It was pretty amazing. Across the state of Delaware, we didn’t have one issue with refusal response from any of the agencies. We did not have one person say — and these are volunteers, not career, so they are not paid — that they couldn’t come, that they had to go to work that night or they had to get some sleep. They agreed to drive, regardless of the distance. Some of them went to work that night after helping with the rescue all day. They came right away. They had understanding employers or they sacrificed personal time,” he said.
By the time Schatz was out of the sand and end-of-day cleanup was completed, responders were exhausted.
“They were, but they stayed right there,” McCabe said. “They stayed right there and figured it out.”