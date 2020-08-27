The United States Postal Service got some love at a public demonstration in Millsboro. Sussex Countians carried signs saying “The Post Office is America,” “Support postal workers: Vote” and “Save the Post Office” in front of the Millsboro Post Office on Aug. 22.
It was part of MoveOn’s nationwide “Save the Post Office” mobilization that took place across the country on Saturday, in response to allegations of the new USPS leadership deliberately disrupting daily postal operations amid the pandemic and ahead of a presidential election. Organizers showed support for USPS employees, calling for Congress to protect the U.S. mail service and even for the resignation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
They emphasized the USPS’s role in connecting the remotest corners of the country; delivering everything from medications to livestock; and continuing to serve a major role in elections.
“We demand full restoration of machines and personnel, plus full funding for the post office. We will fight until every vote is counted,” organizers said.
Attendees had a physical distancing plan and wore face masks.