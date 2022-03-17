Coming off a successful year of giving back, the founders of the Santa’s Letters charity are starting a new venture — this one designed to thank veterans by giving them special discounts at local businesses.
Sean and Kristina Malone of Dagsboro announced recently a new discount program, to be called We Salute You, through which veterans can get special deals at local restaurants and other businesses.
Sean Malone said he and Kristina already offer discounts for veterans at their Millville shop, Kristina’s Kitchen, and they wanted to encourage other businesses to do the same.
“We’ve been wanting to do it now for a couple of years,” he said.
A veteran of Operation Desert Storm himself, having served eight years in the National Guard, including tours in Germany and Iraq, Malone said he wanted to find a way to thank all veterans. He added that “there are a lot of older veterans out there who would appreciate the help and support.”
We Salute You has already recruited 43 area businesses to join the effort, Malone said, from Selbyville and Dagsboro to Bethany Beach. Participating businesses will display in their windows a logo, designed by Kristina Malone, identifying them as such. Cards will be distributed to veterans with the website address for Santa’s Letters, which will be hosting the program. On the website will be a list of participating businesses, as well as what discounts each business will offer.
“A lot of veterans are telling us they would frequent the places that are participating more,” Malone said.
Even customers who are not veterans have told him they would patronize businesses that support veterans by participating in an effort like the We Salute You program, he said.
The cards will be distributed through veterans’ organizations, such as the Mason Dixon Post 7234 of Veterans of Foreign Wars in Ocean View, and through Kristina’s Kitchen. Veterans will need to show a military I.D. of some kind to qualify, he said.
Businesses of all types are participating, “from tree services to restaurants,” Malone said.
Even some types of businesses that can’t offer discounts, such as insurance firms, will offer giveaways of special items to veterans instead.
Malone said he expects the window stickers to be in place and the cards available in the next week or so. Meanwhile, the couple has recently tallied up what Santa’s Letters was able to do for the community last year, and the numbers tell the story.
For starters, the organization raised $30,000 last year — up from $8,000 the previous year, Malone said. He attributed much of the increase to the addition of corporate sponsors, which they were able to do largely because they hired a fundraising/public relations consultant this year. He said he and Kristina were also glad to have partnered with the Communities in Action organization in Selbyville, which has a mission similar to that of Santa’s Letters, and hopes to continue that partnership to accomplish even more goals to help the community.
In years past, most of Santa’s Letters’ contributions came from a spaghetti dinner fundraiser, which they are planning to do again in the fall.
This year, Santa’s Letters provided Christmas gifts and necessities for 126 children, 45 families and adults. In addition, they answered 355 letters to Santa.
Next year, Malone said, “We’re hoping to double the number of families we helped this past year.”
Upcoming fundraisers in the works, he said, include a T-shirt logo contest that will result in the sale of T-shirts to benefit the organization, and a Shorebirds ticket program.