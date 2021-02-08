The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a division of ISSA, recently announced that its established partnership and working group with the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) has led to 21 airports across North America achieving GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation for cleaning protocols, including Salisbury Regional Airport in Salisbury, Md.
Other accredited airports include Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and about 30 additional airports that have also committed to earn accreditation.
“Over the last several months, we’ve worked closely with AAAE Working Group members to enable airport executives to enhance their cleaning protocols and achieve GBAC STAR accreditation,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. ”This partnership has helped airports and their staff commit to achieving a higher level of clean today, tomorrow, and well after the pandemic is over.”
The GBAC STAR program guides facilities on cleaning, disinfection and infection prevention best practices for biohazard situations, such as the novel coronavirus. In addition to numerous airports achieving or working toward GBAC STAR, American Airlines earned accreditation for its fleet and Admirals Club lounges last month.
“Our partnership with ISSA and GBAC has assisted our members in deploying additional tools and knowledge to implement best practices around cleaning and disinfection,” AAAE Executive Vice President Jacky Sher Raker said. “We’re thrilled that over 20 facilities have already achieved accreditation, with many more to come. Public health is a critical focus for airports, and we’re proud of the role we’ve played working with ISSA and GBAC to help certify the important work our members are doing to clean and disinfect their facilities.”
“Health and safety has been the top priority for our flyHealthy@SEA program and to be recognized by GBAC is the gold standard to show the public the rigorous efforts we’ve taken,” said Jinah Kim, senior manager of aviation custodial services, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. “Having someone as respected as GBAC to verify our efforts shows we are on track for cleaning and disinfecting protocols and procedures, a critical part in our response to COVID-19.”
“Maintaining public trust and providing a facility where travelers can feel safe has always been at the forefront of MYR’s planning and pandemic response. The airport is committed to providing a clean, safe, and healthy environment for its patrons and staff,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports, Myrtle Beach International Airport. “Achieving this accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who continues to work diligently in order to meet the high standards that passengers expect when traveling.”
For more information, visit aaae.org/gbac. To locate facilities that have achieved or are in the process of earning accreditation, visit the GBAC STAR Facility Directory at gbac.org/directory.