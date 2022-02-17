Ørsted will be conducting geological surveys starting late this month of the seafloor and coastal terrain at 3R’s Beach near Matt’s Fish Camp, at Towers Beach near the Towers on Coastal Highway, and within the Indian River Inlet, to understand the topography and biology of those waterways. The project will survey for a potential landfall of the company’s offshore wind turbine-powered electrical cables near Bethany Beach.
While no decision has been reached on cable landfall, a logical assumption could be that Ørsted may be eyeing the Cedar Neck substation near Bethany and Ocean View as a likely terminal for power. Or, Ørsted could be considering underwater cable options along the inlet directly to a power plant, such as NRG’s Indian River Power Plant, a carbon-based electrical power plant originally slated for closure in September of 2022. NRG has announced that it will extend the life of the 410-megawatt coal-fired plant to install “transmission upgrades” to carry the region’s increasing electrical supply demand.
The Skipjack Wind 1 project is projected to generate 120 megawatts of power for Maryland’s Eastern Shore. While the offshore wind turbines will be located 16 miles off Ocean City, Md., shorelines, the most likely landfall and power generation to the electrical grid will be Bethany Beach. The offshore wind farm’s completion is not expected until 2026.
“This spring, starting this month, Ørsted will continue its comprehensive evaluation of potential landfall and interconnection solutions in coastal areas in Delaware to support development of Skipjack Wind, an offshore wind project that will deliver clean energy to approximately 300,000 homes in the region,” company representatives said.
Ørsted will deploy three jack-up vessels off the coastline of Bethany, with pillars or stabilizers that reach up to 100 feet in height.
“Cable landfall and connecting to the electrical grid are part of the federal approval process we are undergoing in 2024-2025 for a final decision on our Construction Operations Plan,” said Brady Walker, Mid-Atlantic market manager for Ørsted. “The construction operations planning including operations and maintenance is a $20 million investment by Ørsted,” he said.
“Our likely landfall locations, which have not been determined, will be consistent with what we have been saying” at Ørsted, said Walker. “This survey helps us to think about what is possible from an environmental or permitting perspective. We are exploring all of the options and have not made a decision.”
Walker reminded residents that the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will make the final decision on landfall.
The jack-up vessels will employ advanced technologies and use environmental best practices, said Ørsted representatives. Walker indicated the vessel crews are training in environmental impact mitigation. The core sampling work will go down 6 to 8 meters below the seabed to collect geological samples. The core samples will go to a lab, where geologists will conduct scientific review.
“We don’t expect to encounter protected marine life” near the beaches, he said. “Our crews are training to monitor for them, both within the geophysical work areas and the technical survey areas. We prepare for these things both with the survey work and installation of the vessel pillars. We make sure we are prepared with mitigation and will have a work-stoppage if required.”
“We expect minimal disruption to sealife,” said Walker. “We have time of year restrictions for species,” he noted of some species’ mating seasons, “and understand the migratory patterns of the species, including the horseshoe crab population, which we consider. We completely avoid the main Atlantic flyway,” so as not to disrupt spring migratory shorebird activity.
U.S.-flagged survey vessels will conduct surveys in Indian River Bay and at locations along the Delaware coast offshore of Towers Beach and 3R’s Beach. The vessels will collect precise data about the nature and characteristics of the bay and sea floor. The first survey may be beginning in late February, and all surveys must be completed before Memorial Day weekend. If surveys cannot be undertaken in that timeframe, surveys may resume in September, after Labor Day. Exact dates and schedules are being finalized, and will be shared with the public before the start of the work, representatives said.
Ørsted will use the data collected during these survey operations to inform its comprehensive review of potential landfall locations for Skipjack Wind. Landfall refers to the location at which Skipjack Wind’s clean energy will be brought before it is connected to the grid to power the region.
Ørsted representatives invited those interested in the survey vessel work to review its online “Mariners Briefings,” which were developed by Ørsted’s team of maritime professionals. Briefings can be found at https://us.orsted.com/wind-projects/mariners. As information about survey work is updated, briefings are submitted to the U.S. Coast Guard and distributed to the maritime community in Delaware and Maryland.
Economic development and wind jobs
Ørsted representatives said the company is committed to continuous outreach to Delaware businesses and labor unions, such as the IBEW, to share how the workforce can position themselves to compete for supply-chain opportunities, including Skipjack Wind’s development and associated grid modernization activities.
“We are making a significant investment in Delaware and Skipjack Wind has a strong upside for Delaware’s economy,” said Walker.
“People need to understand why the vessels are there,” he added. “If I see a vessel offshore, it is not necessarily indicative of where a turbine will be” — they are off Ocean City — “or where cables will land. We are looking at corridors for potential lease routes.”
Walker confirmed an initial projection of 50 permanent jobs that will be created in the area for its West Ocean City Operations & Maintenance office. However, up to 110 jobs will be generated with the current survey operation, and workforce plans including onshore construction of landfall and interconnections in Delaware, as well as operating the power station.
Matt Drew, Ørsted offshore wind construction manager, told the Coastal Point during a previous meeting at the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce that the NRG Indian River power plant is in full consideration: “It’s definitely an option,” Drew said of the Indian River facility being used as a substation site for Skipjack. “We would be silly if we were not looking at that,” he said.