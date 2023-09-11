Ørsted, a clean-energy company, will conduct onshore site investigations and offshore geophysical surveys in Delaware this fall in support of Skipjack Wind’s development. Skipjack Wind is a 966-megawatt offshore wind farm that is designed to power nearly 300,000 homes in the region with renewable wind energy, create Delaware jobs and strengthen the electric grid serving Delaware.
State Sen. Gerald Hocker was among the first to notify constituents of the site exploration, via social media postings over the weekend.
“If it’s going to be a Maryland source of energy, let’s keep it all in Maryland,” he said in a broadcast on social media Monday. “Let’s not jeopardize the state of Delaware. Ørsted was tasked with doing the investigation of the route. It is very upsetting to hear from a constituent that read about it in the Coastal Point, that this routing is going to be in our district.”
The landfall routing process is supervised through DelDOT and DNREC.
“I think you are going to see an uproar in the public now that you are seeing these consent forms from the wind company,” he said.
Hocker is referring to letters from C.W. Solutions, a real estate services and survey company with the operating line: “making smart connections.” The letter is a request for right-of-way access to private property near Dagsboro and other future connection points. The consent form and request letter is signed by Patrick Mostyn, a right-of-way consultant to Ørsted.
“I chaired the Energy Committee when Bluewater Wind got the approval to build wind power in Delaware, and they could not work out the route for the landfall. They tried to route through our park system,” noted Hocker. “The General Assembly has been left out of the process. I opposed Bluewater Wind then, because we are a tourism economy, and you don’t want to deplete the values of our homes when you see a wind farm offshore.”
“The proposed offshore windmills and their power storage stations will do nothing but raise electricity prices, harm our tourism industry and waste taxpayer money,” asserted Hocker.
“How far do they want to bring the transmission line?” he asked on video. “From Fenwick Island, down Route 1, back along Route 26 through Dagsboro, to the power plant. And the cost per foot to bring it up that way — how can this be affordable electricity?” he queried on Monday, Sept. 11, in a social media post. “Generally, the work will take place along Iron Branch Road,” he added.
Onshore site investigation to start now
Ørsted said in a statement that it “will conduct subsurface tests along certain Sussex County roadways as part of its comprehensive analysis of onshore transmission options for Skipjack Wind. The site investigation will help determine soil and subsurface properties within potential subsurface transmission routes.”
“The investigation is scheduled to begin in September and will continue into December. Work will generally take place along Iron Branch Road to Dagsboro, east along Route 26, and then north along portions of Route 1 to Towers Road.”
The statement does not mention Fenwick.
“The investigations are meant to determine the technical feasibility of these proposed onshore transmission route alternatives. Traffic management under a DelDOT-approved safety plan will be provided for the investigations.”
“All permits and approvals to construct project components of Skipjack Wind would be needed from the appropriate local, state, and federal authorities, including, but not limited to DelDOT, DNREC, and BOEM. No permits or approvals for any construction have been issued and no decision has been made at this time about a final transmission route.”
For more information about offshore geophysical surveys, visit www.skipjackwind.com.
Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and land-based wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is the first energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, company representatives noted.
Chris Bason — Delaware Stakeholder Relations lead for Ørsted, who started with the company last October after decades serving as executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays — sent a clarifying note over the weekend: “We are considering the Indian River Power Plant area substation for a point of interconnection.”
In a study produced in 2022, based on Danish workers, it is estimated that 7.5 jobs will be needed for every megawatt of offshore wind produced by Skipjack. This could result in 7,250 positions in the region, and Ørsted has committed to using union labor for a majority of its electrical-worker requirements.
CRI raises objections
The Ceasar Rodney Institute has questioned the value of offshore wind again this week, as it has done in public forums over the past several years. CRI is a conservative think tank funded by State Policy Network, and SPN is funded indirectly by Charles Koch. It is also funded by the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers and the American Energy Alliance, and tends to support fossil fuel exploration. The Claude R. Lambe Foundation is a funder, and Charles Koch — one of the billionaire brothers who co-own Koch Industries — sits on the board of that foundation.
“Offshore wind developer Ørsted has delayed its New Jersey Ocean Wind 1 project to 2026,” said CRI in its newsletter. “Previously, the company had announced construction of the project would begin in October 2023. The delay was attributed to supply-chain issues, higher interest rates, and a failure so far to garner enough tax credits from the federal government. For now, they are not walking away from all their U.S. projects but will reconsider long-term plans by the end of this year. Ørsted’s stock price has fallen 30 percent in five days. This is just the latest bad news for offshore wind,” said representatives of CRI.
According to Yahoo Finance, The Guardian and other financial journals, the Ørsted Copenhagen exchange-listed stock fell 22 percent last Wednesday, after it announced supply-chain issues and the impact of interest rates on its U.S. expansion plans.
“Ørsted is seeking higher guarantees from the BPU and an increase in federal Investment Tax Credits from 30 percent to 40 percent,” according to the CRI newsletter.” Recognizing the potential financial problems, New Jersey’s largest public utility, Public Service Electric & Gas Company, sold its share of the project back to Ørsted in January.
“The company said it is ‘reconfiguring’ Ocean Wind II in New Jersey, and its Skipjack Wind project off the coasts of Maryland and Delaware, because they do not currently meet its projected financial standards,” said CRI.
“The Maryland Public Service Commission guaranteed Skipjack Wind $146.42/MWh (megawatt hour) average over twenty years and also gets to keep revenue from sales to the regional grid. Apparently, the higher guarantee is still not enough to meet the company’s financial goals,” said CRI. “Ørsted is working to renegotiate guaranteed prices on two other projects,” claimed the CRI report.
In a recent announcement, N.J. League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Ed Potosnak accused the Caesar Rodney Institute of running a “misinformation campaign” against offshore wind.