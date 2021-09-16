At their first breakfast meeting since March 2020, members of the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce heard an update on planned wind farm projects off the Delaware coast.
Matt Drew, onshore infrastructure construction manager for the Swedish wind-energy firm Ørsted, and Brady Walker, Mid-Atlantic market manager for Ørsted, told the Chamber members at the meeting, held at the Fenwick Shores hotel, that the Skipjack wind farm is moving forward, with “high hopes” of involving local contractors in the construction of the project, according to Drew.
The Skipjack Wind 1 project involves construction of turbines off the Maryland and Delaware coast to produce 120MW of power for Maryland’s Eastern Shore — and potentially for Delaware as well, although Delaware has not joined the project as yet to receive power from it.
Completion of the initial Skipjack project is expected to be completed by the second half of 2026 and would produce enough energy to power 40,000 homes on the Delmarva peninsula.
The project was introduced to the public in 2019. At that point, plans were in the works to bring the power ashore from the turbines — which will be located about 19 miles offshore — at Fenwick Island State Park. After public resistance, those plans were scuttled, and Ørsted is now working to secure another site for a substation from which the energy produced offshore would be distributed across the regional electric grid.
Drew said at the Chamber event that Ørsted hopes to have a substation location secured by the end of the year.
While Drew said the components for the turbines would likely be made in Europe, with the possibility of some being built in New Jersey, there is opportunity for local businesses to secure contracts for parts of the project.
“We will have workshops to bring those companies in … in the early stages” of construction, he said. The workshops would be similar to one held in Bethany Beach two years ago, he said. That one attracted about 75 to 100 contractors who had the opportunity to meet with four major firms with potential to be players in the final project.
Drew said the substation location is now likely to be some distance from where the power lines come ashore — as much as 10 miles, he said. Walker said Ørsted is currently “working on the technical evaluation” of potential substation sites and that Ørsted “is not going to make that decision without public input.”
He said Ørsted is considering the possibility of using existing infrastructure at NRG’s Indian River Power Plant, currently slated for closure in 2022 — but that closure be delayed until 2026 or 2027 because of necessary upgrades to the transmission system potentially not being completed until then.
“It’s definitely an option,” Drew said of the Indian River facility being used as a substation site for Skipjack. “We would be silly if we were not looking at that,” he said.
Walker also said that, although the State of Maryland is sponsoring the project, “the benefits are designed to flow to the region.” He added that the recently announced Skipjack 2 project, projected to produce 760MW of power, fits with the State of Maryland’s plan to procure another 1,200MW of power by 2030. Ørsted has said it will participate in the upcoming bid process for Skipjack 2, which could power as many as 250,000 homes on Delmarva. The Skipjack 2 project would be constructed about 15 to 16 miles off the coast of Dewey Beach.
Addressing concerns about how the offshore turbines could affect tourism on the coast, Walker said Ørsted’s wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island has not adversely affected tourism, even with turbines much closer to the coast — about 5 miles.
“We have not seen a downturn,” in tourism, Walker said, “and in some cases we’ve seen an upturn.”
Walker noted that the bases of the offshore wind turbines already constructed off the East Coast have become similar to artificial reefs, and “We find they are actively attracting marine life.”