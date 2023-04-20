Ørsted recently responded to the Maryland General Assembly’s passage of the POWER Act to expand that state’s offshore wind capacity to 8.5 gigawatts. Ørsted is the developer of the 966-megawatt Skipjack Wind project off the Maryland coast. Skipjack Wind will create thousands of jobs in Maryland, and power nearly 300,000 homes with renewable energy,
“We applaud the Maryland General Assembly’s passage of the POWER Act and commend Gov. Moore for his bold vision to make Maryland an offshore wind leader,” said Maddy Voytek, Ørsted’s deputy head of government affairs and market strategy in Maryland.
“Ørsted is proud to be making significant commitments to develop supply chain, manufacturing, and operations capabilities across Maryland as we develop Skipjack Wind. We look forward to a strong and lasting partnership with the state as we help it achieve 8.5 gigawatts of offshore wind power and 100 percent clean energy by 2035.”
A new analysis published Wednesday, April 12, by independent climate think-tank Ember found that 12 percent of the world’s power came from solar and wind in 2022, up from 10 percent of global electricity generation in 2021.
“We are entering the clean power era,” said Małgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, senior electricity analyst at Ember and lead author of the research. “The stage is set for wind and solar to achieve a meteoric rise to the top.”
“Clean electricity will reshape the global economy, from transport to industry and beyond,” Wiatros-Motyka said.