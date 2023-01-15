Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of a man and a child, both residents of Selbyville, last night in the Frankford area.
The collision occurred at about 9:11 p.m. Jan. 14 at approximately 9:11 p.m. According to Delaware State Police reports, a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Roxana Road (Route 17), east of McCary Road at a high rate of speed when the driver apparently failed to negotiate a curve.
The right-side tires of the Chevrolet left the roadway, state police said, and the operator swerved to re-enter the roadway. The Chevrolet began skidding sideways in a southwesterly direction, across the roadway. The Chevrolet then left the north edge of Roxana Road, where it overturned. The Chevrolet continued overturning, striking a small tree and then the right rear side of a parked 2005 Chevrolet Silverado in the driveway of a residence located in the 36000 block of Roxana Road. The 1997 Chevrolet continued in a southwesterly direction, where it struck an attached garage at the same residence, according to state police reports.
The 28-year-old male operator of the Chevrolet from Selbyville, who was not properly restrained, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The man's identification is pending notification to the next of kin.
The 3-year-old female passenger in the Chevrolet, also from Selbyville, was not properly restrained, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identification of the child is also pending notification to the next of kin.
Roxana Road was closed for approximately seven hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway cleared.