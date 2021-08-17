On Thursday, Aug. 12, members of 100 Women Who Care Southern Delaware (now at 103 and growing) met with representatives of the Richard Allen Coalition (RAC) at the Richard Allen School, located at 316 South Railroad Avenue in Georgetown, to present $7,800 to support the school’s current renovation and restoration projects, and the continuation of their historical legacy.
The Richard Allen School (https://richardallenschoolgeorgetown.com) was one of the 80 “DuPont Colored Schools” funded in the 1920s by philanthropist Pierre S. DuPont to address an unfair tax system that contributed to the lack of educational opportunities for black students in Delaware. For more than half a century, the school served as the heart of the African American community in Sussex County.
The Richard Allen Coalition was founded in 2010 to restore the school property so it could once again serve as a cultural, civic and educational center, strengthening community, and inspiring young people to continue the work of civil and human rights.
“This grant was a blessing to the Coalition,” said Jane Hovington, president. “We are so thankful for this group of women who believe in paying it forward and helping others, and do so without hesitation. As members of the 100 Women Who Care, they have encouraged us to continue in our work to help the community and to join them in their next endeavor to help another organization.”
This is the second round of collective giving by 100 Women Who Care Southern Delaware. The first recipient was Teach a Person to Fish Society (https://taptfsociety.org/), which received $8,130 on May 19 to support their efforts to provide COVID-safe meals to the homeless and to achieve their long-term goal of a sustainable eco-village to house and provide food and services for the needy.
The 100 Women Who Care members each commit to donating $100 to the local non-profit selected at each quarterly meeting. Local businesses are encouraged to partner in this initiative through matching funds. Participating businesses to date include SoDel Concepts, Signarama and Irish Eyes. The third-quarter meeting will be held Oct. 26, 6 to 8 p.m., at Mariachi Restaurant, 14 Wilmington Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. A portion of the revenue generated will be donated by Mariachi to the non-profit selected.
The Southern Delaware Founders Circle is the first Delaware giving circle within the larger International 100 Who Care Alliance (100whocarealliance.org). According to its organizer, Jeri Berc, “We are looking for more women to join us in giving, empowering and positively impacting our local communities.”
For more information, visit the Facebook page “100 Women Who Care Southern Delaware,” email 100womencaresd@gmail.com or call Jeri Berc at (302) 233-6897.