Migratory shorebirds, including the threatened red knot, feast on horseshoe crab eggs to fuel their 9,000-mile migratory flight from Tiera Del Fuego, Chile, where they winter, to the North Pole in the Arctic, where they breed. Each bird needs to weigh about 180 grams and must consume at least double their starting body weight of 90 to 100 grams of the larvae by the time they reach Mispillion harbor, Lewes beaches or the Delaware Bay.
According to the Conserve Wildlife Foundation’s blog, recently there have been fewer horseshoe crab eggs at the surface of the wide Delaware beaches — where they’re easy pickings for the red knot.
The Delaware Bay population of horseshoe crabs needs to be increased, say the conservationists. While New Jersey has had a moratorium on killing horseshoe crabs for about a decade, other nearby states, including Delaware, continue to take them for conch bait, especially during the months they spend in the Atlantic Ocean, as well as for human medicinal resources.
In the Delaware Bay, the horseshoe crab population is only about a third of its numbers from 20 years ago. Both New Jersey and Delaware have done beach replenishment to give the crabs additional spawning habitat. But there are simply not enough crab eggs to feed red knots. The impact extends beyond the bird species. If migratory shore birds are not able to feed here, Delaware loses tourism and other ecological value of being the flyover feeding stop.
Larry Hajna, a press officer and spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s (NJDEP’s) fish and wildlife service, offered his views, as well as a statement from ARM.
“The red knot and the other migratory shorebirds are a wonderful piece of Delaware’s and New Jersey ecology,” said Hajna. “It really is a global phenomenon” as they make their migration to the arctic each year. “Nature has figured-out a delicate dance with the red knot and the horseshoe crab eggs” to help them make that flight.
The red knot is a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. In many places along the Atlantic coast, including Delaware, the threatened species depends on the tens of millions of eggs of the spawning horseshoe crabs as a food resource to fuel its migration to breeding grounds in the Arctic. The Delaware Bay is considered the single most important northbound stopover area for the species, supporting an estimated 50 to 80 percent of all red knots each spring, due to a high concentration of spawning crabs and availability of crab eggs.
Since 2012, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) has used an Adaptive Resource Management or “ARM” framework to guide harvest of horseshoe crabs in the Delaware Bay region. The ARM Framework incorporates both shorebird and horseshoe crab abundance levels to set optimized harvest limits for horseshoe crabs of Delaware Bay origin.
The ARM framework links population dynamics models for horseshoe crabs and red knots to make annual harvest recommendations that inform the harvest of horseshoe crabs by the bait industry. This year, there is a change in how that framework is calculated, permitting a higher harvest of horseshoe crab and, for the first time, an ability to take females despite their being a biological feedstock requirement (through their eggs) for the red knot.
“Based on our analysis of model projections, horseshoe crab harvest under the revised ARM framework would represent a negligible risk of resulting take of red knots under the ESA,” said David Eisenhauer, a supervisory public affairs specialist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Representatives of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's Eastern Regional Office said, "The Service's analysis, and an independent peer review by experts, affirms that the revised framework reflects the best available science, factors-in additional sources of human-caused horseshoe crab mortality, and includes sound mechanisms for adapting to new information. ... This makes it possible to update the models regularly with annual monitoring data and new research."
CIB response to horseshoe crab populations
Chris Bason, executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB), said he believes there is more room for discussion on the horseshoe crab counts and the capture of the females of the species.
“We heard Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Board Chairman Joe Cimino’s strong statement wherein he states that the commission hears the concerns of the conservation groups and that they are committed to protecting horseshoe crab populations,” said Bason.
“The board still has to set the limits” of the take, and “that is where the rubber meets the road,” said Bason. “This species management plan now includes the red knot, so it’s not a single-take issue. We have to also look at the rest of the ecosystem. We have to look at all the other issues in managing the horseshoe crab harvest, to consider the various other important fish and bird species that rely on the crab’s eggs for food.”
“Maybe this new population species count gives us an opportunity to have a conversation,” said Bason. “I think it will probably be OK.”
A statement from Cimino, current ASMFC chairman and director of New Jersey Fish & Wildlife, brought regional attention to the new allowances for horseshoe crab harvesting with a sense that impacts would be reviewed:
“New Jersey is a proud member of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, where DEP’s Marine Fisheries Administration joins sister states to cooperatively steward, promote and protect the Atlantic coastal fisheries that we share. The AMFC has been utilizing the same method for assessing horseshoe crab population in the Delaware Bay region since 2012.”
“As modelling methods have improved and more data has been collected on both horseshoe crabs and red knots in the last 10 years, the AMFC [last week] voted unanimously to approve the use of new population models for both species. No management or harvest determinations were made by this vote. Rather, the new models will inform decisions to be made in 2023 or 2024.”
“Importantly, while the more current modeling indicates that the Delaware Bay horseshoe crab population has improved, New Jersey remains committed to maintaining the important restrictions on horseshoe crab harvest and measures to protect this food-resource for the endangered red knot species.”
Now, it appears it is Delaware’s turn to address efforts to save the red knot.