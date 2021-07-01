On a brisker-than-usual morning last week, longtime standardbred driver Barry Kingston emerged from the barn at Ocean Downs racetrack near Ocean City, Md., with his horse, Charlie Undercover.
The duo had just finished a grueling training session that began hours earlier. Charlie was huffing and puffing with exhaustion — the way anyone would have after a rough workout — and Kingston was cooling him down.
A veteran racer who’s been in the business for more than 50 years, Kingston is one of several drivers who trained his horse that morning in preparation for a Wednesday-night race. The track is hosting live racing — with spectators, following an almost fan-less 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic — on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays through Sept. 15, with the exception of the Fourth of July.
And for drivers like Kingston, the return to normal is welcome.
“It’s different, of course,” Kingston said of last year’s empty grandstands. “I’m sure it was different for the horses also, because they’re used to the excitement of when you’re coming in front of the grandstand, people hollering.”
Peter Symanski, the director of racing at Ocean Downs, said 40 races were held last year with online betting only. And while the number of races was not that much less — he said the track will hold about 45 in a typical year — the entire experience was different without fans.
“We probably have the best attendance on the East Coast,” he said of the number of spectators who come to watch the races. “We get bodies like nobody gets bodies.”
He attributed some of that to the casino attached to the clubhouse, which brings in people who filter over to the races, and vice-versa.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship between the races and the casino,” Symanski said. “The best days at the casino are basically race days, so it works out well in that respect.”
The races also provide what Symanski called a “perfect segue” for vacationers.
“They go to the beach during the day, come to the races at night,” he said. “They’re always looking for entertainment that we provide.”
Since live racing returned June 6, the number of race spectators has been pretty close to the 2019 season, Ocean Downs General Manager Bobbi Sample said. But even with the crowds ramping back up, she said it will be difficult to make up for the revenue that was lost last year in one race season.
“COVID had a significant impact on the casino and racing revenues at Ocean Downs last year,” Sample said. “Both the casino and the clubhouse simulcast operation were closed for 95 days and reopened with significant safety protocols, including limited capacity restrictions and distancing requirements that continued to affect our business volumes.”
Sample added that a limited number of fans could watch live racing from the clubhouse, but no spectators were allowed outside to watch the races, which had an effect on the overall number of people on the premises making money.
“The vast majority of the wagering on our races was generated at other tracks through our simulcast signal,” she said. “In that scenario, the revenue to the track is a much smaller percentage than what is generated from wagering at our track.”
She also said the amount of payout money was reduced due to the strains the pandemic put on the industry.
“Purse money in Maryland is generated from a portion of the taxes on the casino revenue from all casinos,” she explained. “It is split between thoroughbred and standardbred racing, and then allocated to the racetracks based on the percentage of the live race days run at each track in the breed. Since the casinos were closed for so long and reopened with capacity constraints that affected revenue, the purses were lower than they were in 2019.”
Ocean Downs only does standardbred racing, in which horses pull drivers on lightweight, two-wheeled carts called sulkies. In thoroughbred racing, a jockey sits astride the horse and guides it.
Ocean Downs holds 10 to 12 races a night, usually with eight horses per race running twice around the half-mile track. Symanski said each horse races only once per night because of the effort it takes, and added that many steps are taken to ensure the horses and drivers stay heathy and safe.
And while winning is usually the goal, Kingston said he is in it for more than that.
“You wouldn’t mess with these things unless you admire what they do,” he said. “You’re always rooting for them, but it’s just not possible to win all the time.”
Symanski also spoke to the relationship between drivers and their horses, many of whom have raised them since they were young.
“There’s a lot of love involved in the business,” he said. “You watch your kid grow up, you want them to do good."