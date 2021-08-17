The restoration of World War II artillery fire control Tower 3, located within Delaware Seashore State Park on Route 1, just south of Dewey Beach, will be moving forward this fall, with a projected completion of early summer 2022, after 15 years of fundraising and planning.
The Delaware Seashore Preservation Foundation (DSPF), along with its partners the Fort Miles Historical Association and Delaware State Parks, announced the plans this week.
“This effort would not have been realized without the support of many individual donors and foundations, Delaware state legislators and Delaware State Parks,” representatives noted.
The general contractor chosen for the historic project is Delmarva Veteran Builders (delmarvaveteranbuilders.com), the region’s only commercial construction firm dedicated to bringing employment to U.S. Armed Forces veterans.
“Opening Tower 3 to the general public will promote tourism, interpretive educational programs, and social events within Delaware State Parks and coastal Delaware,” organizers added. “Once restoration is completed, Tower 3 will serve as a tribute to armed forces veterans who have faithfully served our country, as well as those members who continue in service today.”
While the tower restoration is moving forward, additional funding is needed for site improvements, exhibits and signage to complete the overall project. To make a donation or to learn more about the historical importance of World War II fire control Tower 3, visit restorethetower.org.
The Delaware Seashore Preservation Foundation is a non-profit “friends” organization created to preserve, protect and enhance the Indian River Life-Saving Station, and the parks within the Delaware Seashore State Park region, including the Indian River Marina, and Delaware Seashore, Fenwick Island and Holts Landing state parks. For more information, visit dspf.net.