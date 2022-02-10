What went boom on Tuesday afternoon?
Well, no one is sure. But according to seismologists in the region, it wasn’t an earthquake.
Many residents reported hearing a “boom,” feeling the ground shake, and hearing windows and doors rattling around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Dogs barked. People stepped out on their porches to see… what, exactly?
Fenwick Island Police Chief John Devlin said he felt the brief shake. He said he did not, however, field a single call from a concerned resident following the “incident.”
A few miles inland, Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan reported no loud booms or other disturbances. Folks as far away as New Jersey, however, were reporting the same things as people from Dewey Beach to Ocean Pines, Md., who weighed in on social media Tuesday afternoon.
The Coastal Point contacted the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, whose spokesman, Jeff Sands, reported the following: “We spoke with the Delaware Geological Survey earlier today. They have been in contact with [the United States Geological Survey], as well as the state geologist in New Jersey. Seismographs in the area were checked, and it is not believed to have been an earthquake. The source was most likely an air wave.”
What, then, caused the “air wave”? Sands reported that the source was probably a phenomenon felt occasionally along the coast, especially when military jets run test flights offshore. Yep, probably ye old “sonic boom.”