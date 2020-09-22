Delaware Republican Party officials on Sept. 21 issued a statement regarding a post made to the Facebook account of U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke, regarding the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They said the party had, over the prior weekend, become “aware of offensive material posted on the Facebook page.”
The content of this post was offensive and tasteless,” said Republican Party Chair Jane Brady. “It has been universally condemned by members of the Republican Party who have spoken to me about it. I personally found it reprehensible.”
“It appears that Ms. Witzke may not have been aware of the post before it was sent,” Brady asserted, “and she has pledged to personally manage her own social platform for the remainder of her campaign. The post has definitely hurt the campaign, however, and Ms. Witzke has some work to do to address the harm this matter has caused.”
In Sept. 15 primary voting, Witzke had defeated James “Jim” DeMartino, 30,695 votes to 23,263 votes, to become the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Chris Coons, a Democrat.
Witzke had previously organized an event to take place on the beach and boardwalk in Bethany Beach on July 4, despite the Town’s cancelation of all of its Fourth of July events and, indeed, all special events through the summer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After multiple attempts by the Town to inform Witzke that any such event required a permit and that no permit had been or would be issued by the Town, Witzke eventually shifted focus to a different event planned in Dover that day.