Delaware has been ranked No. 1 in potential for offshore wind development by Oceana, with a likelihood that 137 percent of the state’s energy needs could be met by wind energy. The environmental group, based in Washington, D.C., is focused on protecting oceans and right whales, and has already protected some 4 million square miles of ocean ecosystems.
“With investments in offshore wind power,” says the Oceana report, “Delaware could generate more electricity than it now produces from all other sources. Delaware’s waters have enough wind to power 137 percent of its current electricity generation, which could save the state $274 million each year.”
But while offshore wind development is moving forward in Ocean City, Md., and coastal Virginia, there are no wind turbines in sight for Delaware’s power requirements. A full 91 percent of Delaware energy is produced by carbon, including 70 percent with coal. The NRG Energy Inc. production coal-fired plant near Dagsboro is slated to close in June 2023.
The opportunities and challenges ahead for Delaware as it explores the possibilities of the state entering the growing offshore wind industry are outlined in a new report prepared by University of Delaware researchers DNREC.
DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin requested UD’s Special Initiative on Offshore Wind (SIOW) conduct the analysis of market trends, economic viability including future price points, supply chain and workforce development opportunities, and technical obstacles and options for the possible procurement of offshore wind to serve Delaware. The Delaware Senate Environment & Energy Committee and the House Energy Committee later also encouraged SIOW to conduct the study.
The State is waiting for more developers to enter the wind market, with Delaware taking an incremental approach to wind power, and evaluating other renewable sources. In requesting SIOW’s help, DNREC was interested in updating the opportunities and challenges of offshore wind to inform decisions by state leaders regarding the possible procurement of offshore wind power and related issues.
“While it does not address all of the options put forward by the governor’s Offshore Wind Working Group, this new report provides insights into current market conditions, outlines policy options for Delaware, and identifies important tradeoffs based on priorities determined by the Governor and state legislature,” Garvin said.
“The UD report, along with the findings put forward by the Offshore Wind Working Group, are essential pieces that will help ensure we make the right decisions moving forward.”
Among the report’s findings:
• Projected offshore wind power prices fall within the range of wholesale power being purchased for Delaware now.
• Offshore wind power costs less than half of Delaware’s current electricity supply when the social costs of health and climate impacts are included.
• Health damage from polluting power plants is very real, as are health savings from adding new renewable energy.
“The price is still higher for wind, so that may be part of the objection,” said Willett Kempton, an author of the study. “There are ocean designated areas for wind leasing in the Central Atlantic area. The State must urge the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to offer leases in early to mid-2023. The bids must come from DNREC,” he said.
David Stevenson of the Caesar Rodney Institute said he disagrees with the wind study: “There will be no remaining space, as the north section of the Delaware coast is already being used for other wind projects, including for New Jersey,” he said on a webinar. “Thus, the new lease options open for wind and available in the Central Atlantic are smaller than the UD report to DNREC.”
“Maryland and Virginia have just increased their cost estimates of offshore wind projects by about 25 percent, from $8 billion to $10 billion, because of the high building costs” of offshore wind turbines,” said the CRI director. Stevenson cited data from Dominion Energy as reported in the Richmond Times Dispatch.
Kris Ohleth, SIOW executive director at the University of Delaware, said the report provides information on different approaches to offshore wind development.
“If Delaware decides to create a procurement for offshore wind, the State will develop its own approach based on its priorities,” Ohleth said. “This report describes potential policies and opportunities and quantifies their relative effects on the cost of electricity.”
Delaware has set a target of achieving 40 percent renewable energy by 2035. In addition, shifting to renewable energy is among the strategies identified in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan to reduce the harmful greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change.
“You have to target how much electricity you wish to produce before starting to give away permits,” added Kempton. “We need to first size the project.”