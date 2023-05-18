The ubiquitous Steen’s Beach Service umbrellas and beach chairs have been dotting the sands of Bethany Beach for more than 65 years, and Ron Steen is still active in the business. His daughter, Paige Steen, is now the primary business operations executive, busy hiring up to 15 workers for the summer season.
But DNREC’s and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ recent decisions on deployment of beach replenishment resources — sending a newly-hired third dredge crew and equipment to Fenwick Island before Bethany Beach, while the start of the summer season looms — has brought the Steens out in force to voice their concerns. That includes not just Paige Steen, but Ron Steen and his wife, Tempe — a municipal and real estate attorney.
“We are shocked that the State of Delaware and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have chosen to prioritize for replenishment two primarily residential beaches over the only open, publicly accessible beach south of the Indian River Inlet. We recognize all three towns, Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick, need and deserve replenishment,” the couple wrote in a letter to DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, with copies sent to the state’s Congressional delegation and local coastal towns’ mayors, as well as to the Coastal Point.
Under the Corps’ current plan, Bethany Beach’s renourishment work will wait until after renourishment is completed in either Rehoboth/Dewey Beach, or in Fenwick/South Bethany (which is scheduled for renourishment after Fenwick is complete). The Corps reported that the dredges BE Lindholm and RN Weeks (currently working in the Rehoboth/Dewey project area) or the dredge Magdalen (now working in Fenwick Island, then South Bethany) would be moved to Bethany as soon as either of those other projects is completed.
With the Magdalen now involved in the work, the preliminary Corps schedule estimates that renourishment will start in Bethany in early June and be completed in late June. Previously, the work along coast between Fenwick and Bethany was collectively expected to run into mid-July.
The arrival of the Magdalen in Fenwick this week had officials there breathing a sigh of relief. Fenwick Mayor Natalie Magdeburger recently reported that she had attended a symposium where she had spoken with Brigantti, urging him to speed up the renourishment schedule for Fenwick.
“I spoke to him about how horrible it was going to be for Fenwick,” she said of the initial mid-summer timing for the replenishment work. “We were certainly very happy to have more sand, but it was really going to make (the town’s 70th) birthday party celebration very hard, and the bonfire, and all of our visitors and all of our guests.
“He apologized, and we talked about maybe getting more barges, or more dredges, and how hard it was, because there’s only certain people, so many companies in the country that do it, and they’re all trying to put more sand on beaches,” Magdeburger said.
“He promised he would continue to look into things, and would let us know if something broke,” she said. Then, she said, “The good news was … something broke … and that was that they are indeed getting another dredge company. And the really, really good news is, they’re starting with Fenwick.”
But Fenwick’s good news is less so for the Steens.
“We have seen no rationale for replenishing Bethany last,” Ron Steen said. “Bethany is the only truly public beach and accessible for visitors.” (While all three towns’ beaches are officially open to the public, Bethany offers more public parking access, as well as a public restroom facility and a boardwalk, neither of which South Bethany nor Fenwick have.)
“Bethany serves thousand of visitors to our beach. This schedule places a heavier burden on Bethany than reversing the order of replenishment would place on South Bethany or Fenwick Island. Reducing the business season of June, July and August by one-third will not only reduce individual incomes but will also have a negative impact on state taxes.”
“We support the position of the Town of Bethany Beach which is supportive of our business serving residents, vacationers and tourists,” he added.
They closed their letter by urging DNREC and the Corps to shift the location of its third dredge for beach replenishment over to Bethany Beach.
In short: no sand, no Steen’s beach business.
“We hire a great number of kids and help with summer employment here,” Ron Steen told the Coastal Point this week. “Our beach service is a source of income for us, and these kids, and these beach replenishments interrupt it all for us. So why would the State pick South Bethany or Fenwick Island before our public beach? Maybe I am just a local yokel.”
“They are in Rehoboth right now, presently, so if you go and finish that replenishment, it makes no sense to go south to South Bethany and Fenwick. They are wasting time.”
“We need our public beaches at Bethany to be open,” said Steen. “I spoke with Sen. Hocker yesterday, and I think he is going to try to help us,” he added of state Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th).
“Tempe is asking Mayor Rosemary Hardiman to send a letter to DNREC,” he said.
When contacted for comment, Hardiman turned to the Corps for an official explanation.
“Lt. Commander Ramon Brigantti, P.E. Commander, Philadelphia District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was asked if he would provide a clear explanation. Col. Brigantti has been to Bethany Beach and the Delaware beach and bay communities many times during his tour and has always been responsive and helpful,” wrote Hardiman, passing along Brigantti’s explanation.
“We do not specify the sequence on beachfill operations to contractors unless there’s an immediate life or safety issue or the non-federal sponsor requests a certain sequence,” he wrote. “Neither of those happened, and the contractor chose this sequence based on logistics, staging and moving equipment for dredging productivity. We can press or inquire with a contractor if it does not appear they will be able to meet a certain schedule, but we did not specify or request any sequence and wouldn’t do so unless DNREC asked us to do so.”
Brigantti noted that a change in the contractor’s order could be a costly request — one that could require non-federal funding (state or local).
“We’ll continue to keep the State and the Bethany Beach team up to date on the schedule in all of our weekly progress meetings,” he told Hardiman. “It’s possible that work could creep into early July, and if it does, it’s likely work would be taking place in the southern portion of the community. At any given time, the contractor can close up to 1,000 feet of beach in the active work area. The rest of the beach would remain fully open.”
“Also, we will ask the contractor to tighten up their work area to the greatest extent possible before the holiday,” he told the mayor. “Bottom line, our team will keep the Bethany Beach team informed on a weekly basis during meetings (along with daily email updates).”
The Steens remain concerned about the impact of renourishment running into Bethany’s summer season.
“The state is going to lose millions of dollars in tourism and taxes from businesses like mine. All the other businesses in the Bethany business community are a ‘Main Street’ here,” Steen said. “South Bethany and Fenwick don’t have that commercial center and our little ‘Main Street’ needs to have tourism.”
“The information I got was from the mayor, and that we are being skipped over. It makes no sense,” he reiterated. “Bethany needs this badly. We are hurting. Our beaches are very depleted and if you look over the cliff on Parkwood,” he said of the storm-damaged dunes at Parkwood Street, “where I walk to access the boardwalk — and you get to the top — it’s a sheer 12-foot drop-off. They need to make it safe to get us all on the beach,” said Steen.
“Now we are hearing it will be middle of June for replenishment. If they get it done by the Fourth of July, we will be lucky. It’s just old-school around here,” said Steen. “They get here and finally get going and then the equipment breaks down,” he said. “DNREC takes too much time to start, and it all breaks down. It interrupts beachgoers with noise, smell and dirty water, with their giant pipes doing the sand deposition. The work crews block off three town blocks at a time, and that takes us out of the game.”
“We will have at least 15 people out there working on the beach, who are high school and college kids, and they like their jobs,” he said. “We work hard, that is for sure,” said Steen of the physical labor involved in beach chair set-ups and placing umbrellas on the beach.
“I don’t like anything that will negatively mess around with the Bethany summer. We need the sand. That’s the point and should be priority No. 1.”