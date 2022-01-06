An emergency order from DNREC has been issued for closure of shellfish harvesting of oysters, clams and mussels in Rehoboth Bay after a plumbing contractor hit a sewage line at the Mariner’s Cove mobile home park near Millsboro. While the wastewater spill was contained relatively quickly, with DNREC officers responding within the hour of the 9:30 a.m. spill last Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, the runoff into the inland bay sparked the 21-day moratorium.
Thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater were released when a plumbing contractor severed a sewer pipe. According to Mariner’s Cove management, the contractor was on-site for a private homeowner’s plumbing work.
Nikki Lavoie, chief communications officer for DNREC, said the spill was contained quickly.
“This 21-day suspension is a federal guideline,” she said. “While we believe bacterial levels will return to normal faster than this closure. The federal guidance means we want to be sure there is full protection” of the fisheries and aquaculture.
The Rehoboth Bay is home to some 38 acres of oyster beds and aquaculture. The Little Assawoman Bay contributes another 5 acres, for a total of 43 acres of shellfish growth. Delaware oysters have become very popular since the commercial aquaculture seeding first began in 2018.
In 2020, 43 acres were leased in Delaware’s Inland Bays for shellfish aquaculture. All the leased acreage was within the shellfish aquaculture development areas (SADA). DNREC does not limit leasing to the 14 lessees now working the Inland Bays.
Lavoie added that “DNREC has a very cooperative relationship with the local watermen” in the area. The industry “has worked cooperatively during this closure to ensure that all product harvested in Delaware is of the highest quality, putting the safety of consumers first.”
With annual revenue of $119 million dollars on the East Coast alone, the shellfish aquaculture industry is growing fast, fueled by demand for local seafood and by restaurant interest in serving locally-sourced food.
According to Kent Messer of University of Delaware’s School for Applied Economics, 28 percent of Delaware consumers prefer locally-sourced oysters, while an additional 16 percent of oyster consumers from nearby states prefer the Delaware varieties.
The closure will run until Jan. 18.
Recreational boaters, kayakers and fishermen are also being asked to limit their contact with the contaminated Rehoboth Bay waters, especially near the Mariner’s Cove spill at Millsboro.
CIB responds to spill and environmental impact
Chris Bason, executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB), said this week that the CIB is watching the accident very closely.
“Any sewage spilled into the bay is a bad thing, because it carries bacteria, viruses and nutrient pollution with it,” said Bason. “These DNREC closures impact the livelihood of growers and harvesters because they can’t get their product to market.”
“According to DNREC’s annual aquaculture report, almost 15,000 farmed oysters were harvested last January; so that’s a significant impact,” Bason added. “These events are a shame, because the growers and clammers in the Inland Bays take great precautions in their own operations to ensure their product is safe.”
Bason noted that the timing of the spill was somewhat fortuitous, in that growers had already harvested much of their oysters in response to Christmas and New Year’s holiday demand.
“The silver lining is that this didn’t happen a few weeks ago, as December has a huge harvest to meet the demand for Christmas. It also didn’t happen in summer season, when people are swimming and folks are doing more recreational harvesting.”
Closures are done with the intent to prevent the consumption of potentially contaminated shellfish and ensuing illnesses, he added, and to protect the viability of the industry long-term. Bason noted that the Inland Bays have natural flushing ability, with tides, rainfall and other aquatic movement.
Lavoie added that the shellfish people received or purchased prior to this spill on Dec. 22 “should be fresh from the holiday harvest. So, if you picked them up for New Year’s Eve celebrations, you should be good.”
DNREC will continue its regular testing program for water quality in the Inland Bays but had not planned additional testing this week. The website for more information is www.de.gov/shellfish.
“It would be interesting to know if DNREC could implement a more information-based approach to closure and reopening that incorporated water quality or tissue sampling,” Bason said. “That might confirm safe conditions to reopen the harvest sooner.”
The natural oyster industry collapsed in the Delaware Bays nearly 40 years ago. Delaware was also a later entrant into the aquaculture business than neighboring states, including Maryland, with its active Chesapeake Bay (and Choptank River) commercial aquaculture business. Delaware has been a minor player in the oyster industry; but officials said demand is now strong, and oystermen and farmers are quickly taking advantage of the Inland Bays’ productive fisheries.