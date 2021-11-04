On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Sussex County Republican Women’s Club will hold its annual meeting, including the election of officers. The club will convene at Mulligan’s Point, 22426 Sussex Pines Road, Georgetown. Members and guests may check in at 10:45 a.m. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The charge for lunch is $30. Guests are welcome. Attendees can make reservations by calling Kris at (518) 728-4826.
The keynote speaker for the meeting will be Anthony Delcollo, legal counsel assigned to represent the Senate Republican Caucus for the redistricting process in the State of Delaware for the General Assembly.
The mission of the Sussex County Republican Women’s Club is “to assist in the election of Republican candidates, act as an advocate for the Republican Party’s principles, and empower women to participate in the political process.” SCRWC, the largest Republican Women’s Club in Delaware, has been engaging women in the political process for almost 70 years.
For additional information, visit www.SCRWC.net.