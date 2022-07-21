The Delaware Bay, Mispillion Harbor and beaches in Delaware host tens of thousands of migratory shorebirds, including the threatened red knot, which Audubon members and other “bird nerds” come from all over the U.S. to see.
However, a pending decision by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission has been advanced that may pose a significant threat to shorebirds and the horseshoe crab populations that provide their sustenance. The rule from the ASMFC’s Horseshoe Crab Management Board initiated earlier this year would permit female horseshoe crabs to again be harvested and used as fishing bait. The proposal could fly in the face of Endangered Species Act provisions protecting red knots by depleting the source of the eggs the red knot need to fuel their mirgrations.
“It just does not make sense for an ecosystem to allow a female harvest,” said Chris Bason, former executive director of Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) and now serving as a consultant to the CIB. “Red knots are important; but they are not the only species that should be considered,” he said of the female harvest decision. “Dozens of species of birds and fish rely on the crab eggs for food. The crab population is a shadow of its former abundance, and the species management objective should be to get it back to where it was, before the extreme overharvests were allowed to occur, by fisheries managers.”
Bason said there may be reasonable alternatives for bait fish for watermen, or they can use more male horseshoe crabs, which don’t lay the precious eggs, as bait.
David Mizrahi is the vice president of research for New Jersey Audubon. He has been a longtime advocate for maintaining species diversity on beaches to the north.
“The ASMFC’s horseshoe crab policy for managing this resource has adversely impacted the entire near-shore tidal ecosystem of the Delaware Bay,” he said of prior policies, even before the proposed change.
The Delaware Bay supports 50 to 80 percent of all red knot migrations.
The red knot population has decreased to historically low levels. This spring, the species count was about 42,000 individuals, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That is just half of the totals seen in the later 1980s and early 1990s, of some 90,000 birds.
Crab egg density is also down, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. For example, horseshoe crab egg density was measured at 7,000 eggs per square meter in May 2021. This density is well below the 10,000 horseshoe crab eggs per square meter seen in the past several years and only 20 percent of the 50,000 eggs per square meter noted in the 1990s before the overharvesting of horseshoe crabs. Red knots and migratory shorebirds are now bypassing Delaware beaches as their stopover en route from South America and back to the Arctic.
“We think that people come to the beaches, and they do come here to swim, to fish, to surf — a lot of people come to Delaware, to our beaches and to see our natural wildlife preserves; but they also come here for ecotourism,” noted U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.). “And they come from all over the world, to see the horseshoe crabs here, to see the little red knot birds who fly all the way from the North Pole to the South Pole” and back. He attributed a great deal of regional tourism to these natural wonders.
Habitat loss threatens the survival of the horseshoe crab, and the red knot, which feeds on the crabs’ eggs during its migration that draws crowds each spring, noted Carper’s representatives.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection conducts an aerial survey of Delaware Bay each May as part of a unique long-term (more than 40-year) data collection. The initial estimate for the 2022 aerial survey count of 12,000 birds was slightly higher than it was in May 2021, which had been the lowest count since surveys began in 1981. This survey represents a snapshot in time.
According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, available information indicates that horseshoe crab eggs are the key food resource for shorebirds in Delaware Bay, which is considered the single most important spring stopover area for migrating red knots.
“There has been no harvest of females horseshoe crabs for the bait industry since adoption of the current management framework in 2013, which remains in place for 2022,” said Bridget McDonald, public affairs specialist for the service’s Northeast Region.
“In early 2022, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) updated the modeling framework it uses to inform horseshoe crab bait harvest limits in the Delaware Bay Region. The updates are based on new information and advances in modeling techniques.”
“The new framework has not yet gone into effect,” said Fish & Wildlife representatives. “The ASMFC Horseshoe Crab Management Board is drafting a new addendum to the Horseshoe Crab Fisheries Management plan that incorporates the new framework. The board will make the draft addendum available for public comment, likely following their next meeting in August 2022.”
U.S. Fish & Wildlife scientists predicted that “female bait harvest is likely to resume in the next few years based on an increasing trend in crab numbers. The new framework, if adopted, may allow for resumption of female bait harvest somewhat sooner, but at a lower level, and with much more flexibility for small, incremental adjustments in harvest levels.”
“The revised framework ensures horseshoe crab harvest does not limit red knot population growth,” noted McDonald after discussion with Fish & Wildlife science staff. “The Service conducted an analysis to assess whether the proposed changes in approach would be likely to result in ‘take’ of the red knot under the Endangered Species Act. These model projections showed less than a 1 percent chance that bait harvest as guided by the revised framework would result in a lower red knot stopover population.”