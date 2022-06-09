There’s an Ocean View businessman you might know. He has quite a few clients, but they’re probably unaware he’s a recovering drug addict, a man who regularly committed crimes to get money to buy drugs, and whose transgressions used to keep Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin awake nights.
He has been clean for three years, running his business. He wants to be an emergency medical technician, but he’s worried about not getting licensed because of the criminal record he obtained from breaking into unoccupied beach homes and committing burglaries.
The 33-year-old — who asked that his name not be used and who, for this article, will be identified as Kevin — started by swallowing opioids, in the form of prescription painkillers that were not prescribed to him.
“It was a recreational thing in college that turned into a horrible addiction. I never thought I’d be addicted to pills, but I was. In college, I drank, but it was never problematic. I used cocaine a few times, but my addiction was heroin and opioids. I never made it to an IV user, but the drugs brought me to the same place as everybody else.
“When I got heroin that had fentanyl in it, I could tell the difference between heroin and fentanyl,” he noted. “I did not enjoy fentanyl as much as heroin. None of it is all that enjoyable in the long term, but you could stay awake and be functional on heroin. With fentanyl, I crashed cars. You can’t sit still without your eyes closing. You will nod out, and it doesn’t take much fentanyl at all. You nod out, and now you need more.
“So what’s enjoyable about that experience? It’s a cycle. To say it’s a vicious cycle is a gross understatement. I think the community as a whole is suffering from the consequences,” he said.
Kevin said he knew he would have to get clean or end up in jail.
“I made half-hearted, or maybe genuine, attempts to get clean. Ninety days was the pivotal point, and now it’s been three years. I have had every Department of Corrections-sanctioned program that there was, twice, including bootcamp, but the quality of the treatment is relative to where the individual is in his own head. You can have the best treatment in the world, but it’s such a complicated illness. For me, it went on for 10 years. It was on and off until three years ago,” he said.
Then he quit.
“Because I wanted to. Wanting to played a big role in it. I wrote about how I felt. I drew how I felt, to find ways to express myself. I was surrounding myself with other like-minded people and being open-minded.
“I took suboxone for almost a year. There are prescription drugs to treat addiction, including methadone and Vivitrol. Methadone is synthetic heroin and is meant to give you something to maintain a dosage to reorganize your life, but you aren’t committing crimes and you are alive. Suboxone is a synthetic opioid and has a blocker in it. If you take it and try to take heroin or alcohol, it won’t do anything. You won’t feel a high,” he explained.
Today, he said, he is cautiously optimistic that he won’t relapse.
“I’m not a big AA or NA meeting-goer, but I do go from time to time. It’s possible to have it happen again. It’s almost harder mentally and physically to see it from this side than it was to experience it on the other,” he said.
His opinion of fentanyl differs from that of many others, including McLaughlin.
“I don’t think all dealers intentionally introduce fentanyl, even though it’s cheaper and addictive, because there is no reason to introduce it into other drugs. It costs money, and those drugs sell on their own without extra things added. Cocaine doesn’t need a cherry on top. People are going to buy it as it is,” he said.
“I don’t know if it’s intentional or not. I just know it happens,” said McLaughlin, who is deeply concerned about the prevalence of fentanyl.
Illegal drugs purchased from dealers often contain the drug, he said, calling it “bad, bad stuff.”
“I am troubled by the fact that we don’t have a federal response equivalent to the federal response … we had for COVID, yet how many hundreds of thousands of people do we have to lose? Why aren’t we declaring a national emergency?” he asked.
Last year in the United States, there were 107,000 deaths related to illegal drugs, with 515 in Delaware — a 15-percent increase over the previous year. Delaware is the third in the nation for overdose deaths per capita.
Fentanyl is a powerful, addictive synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent. When it’s used legally, doctors prescribe it for severe pain, especially after surgery, or for chronic pain, in the form of a shot, patch or lozenge. In the hands of those who make it available illegally, it is often produced in labs and sold as a powder, pill or nasal spray. Some dealers mix it with heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy.
Only a tiny amount is needed to produce a euphoric high, a feeling of contentment and pleasure, but it’s dangerous. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, and 10 milligrams is equal to 0.002898 of a teaspoon. Fentanyl is also cheap and doesn’t take as much space to store as other drugs.
“Fentanyl is being sold as heroin, yet it is fentanyl cut with a baby laxative or quinine or whatever they can get their hands on,” Kevin said.
Quinine, derived from the cinchona tree, is used as a cutting agent in heroin because of the bitter taste that is similar to that of heroin.
“Fentanyl will kill you,” Kevin said.
“There are hundreds of variations of fentanyl. Some are only in operating rooms, and others can be produced in a lab. It’s all over. Heroin came with enough of a stigma, but people weren’t dropping dead left and right. When it’s because of fentanyl, it is completely different. People are dying on relapses. It has become very problematic. Heroin, or things meant to be like heroin, like fentanyl mixed with baby laxatives, is sold as a bag of dope. You will find fentanyl in there,” he said.
“I don’t think that is happening with other drugs. It is happening with heroin. It replaces heroin. You only need the fentanyl. There are bad people out there that do weird and strange things.”